These Grocery Items Were Named Canada's Products Of The Year For 2023
Do you recognize any? 👀
Staff Writer
Feb 20, 2023, 2:31 PM
We all have our go-to brands for snacks, personal care and household maintenance. But you might want to update your shopping list. The consumer-voted award Product of the Year Canada just announced the 2023 winners for "outstanding innovation" across 25 categories.
According to a press release, 4,000 Canadians chose the winning items via a survey conducted by Kantar, a data analytics and brand consulting company.
The winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Canada Award are as follows:
- Appetizers: Columbus Charcuterie Tasting Board – Hormel Canada
- Appliances: Vida by PADERNO 12" Outdoor Gas Pizza Oven – Canadian Tire
- Beauty: Garnier Vitamin C Brightening Serum – L'Oréal Canada
- Better For You Snacks: Go Pure Soft Baked Oatmeal Bars – Biscuits Leclerc
- Bread: Country Harvest Everything Bread – Wonderbrands
- Breakfast Foods: All-Day Breakfast Mini Quick Cook Hash Brown Patties – Cavendish Farms
- Cheese: Armstrong Cheese Mmmm….Bacon Natural Shredded Cheese – Saputo Dairy Products Canada
- Cheese Snacks: Armstrong Cheese Combos – Saputo Dairy Products Canada
- Chocolate: Caramilk Salted Caramel – Mondelēz Canada
- Crispy Appetizers: Western Family Tempura Fried Pickle Chips – Pattison Food Group
- Dips: Renée's Dips – The Kraft Heinz Company
- Enhanced Water: Bai Antioxidant Infusion® – Keurig Dr Pepper Canada
- Frozen Appetizers - Cheese Bites: Western Family Everything Bagel Bites – Pattison Food Group
- Gluten-Free: Oreo Gluten Free – Mondelēz Canada
- Household Paper Product: Mouche Bamboo Facial Tissues – Mouche Inc.
- Kitchenware & Cookware: KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment for Stand Mixers – Whirlpool Canada
- Mattress: TEMPUR-Align® Medium Mattress – Tempur-Pedic
- Personal Care & Wellness: Dove Refillable Deodorant – Unilever
- Plant-based Beverage: Silk Nextmilk – Danone Canada
- Plant-based Cheese: Babybel® Plant-based – Fromageries Bel Canada
- Prepared Foods: Longo's Tahini Filled Falafel Bites – Longo Brothers Fruit Market
- Snacking Crackers: Crispers Fiery Jalapeño – Mondelēz Canada
- Snacks: Chips Ahoy! Mashup – Mondelēz Canada
- Soups & Sauces: Cracker Barrel Cheese Sauce Kit – Lactalis Canada
- Sustainable Product: Ziploc® Compostable Sandwich Bags – SC Johnson
"With the distinctive Product of the Year red seal that is globally recognized as the vote of confidence from consumers themselves, shoppers can easily cut through the clutter and trust that these products demonstrate the utmost innovation in their respective categories," the Product Of The Year team wrote in the release.
