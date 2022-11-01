These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Canada & The Salaries Are Absolutely Bonkers
Want to earn $358K? 🤑
Wondering what job will make you the most money in Canada? Well, Indeed has got you covered.
The employment website recently released its list of the 15 highest-paying jobs in the true north, and some of the salaries are bound to surprise you.
When it comes to the top-paying role in the country, all you need is a medical degree and five years of residency specializing in anesthesiology. Mhm, that's right — being an anaesthesiologist is the highest-paid position in Canada with a national average salary of, wait for it...$358,908.
A psychiatrist is next up with a national average salary of $298,065. In fact, a slew of medical jobs topped the list with cardiologist ($280,591), physician ($254.847), surgeon ($279,656) and orthodontist ($209,373) all making the cut. Does anyone else wish they had applied to medical school?
Pharmacists also make major bank. The job landed 13th on the list with a national average salary of $105,088. In order to become a pharmacist in Canada, you must obtain a degree in pharmacy and undergo formal training. Not too shabby for a pretty sweet salary, right?
As for positions in other fields, chief marketing officers tend to make on average $109,196 per year in Canada. Vice President landed in the eighth spot with a salary of $135,578.
So, what other top positions made the list? Here's the complete ranking:
What are the highest paying jobs in Canada?
- Cardiologist — $280,591 per year
- Anesthesiologist —$358,908 per year
- Psychiatrist — $298,065 per year
- Physician — $254,847 per year
- Surgeon — $279,646 per year
- Orthodontist — $209,373 per year
- Chief Marketing Officer — $109,196 per year
- Vice President — $135,578 per year
- Software Engineering Manager – $143,044 per year
- Director of Information Technology — $117,890 per year
- Software Architect — $109,021 per year
- Enterprise Architect — $110,083 per year
- Pharmacist — $105,088 per year
- Corporate Controller — $103,056 per year
- Data Scientist — $84,630 per year
