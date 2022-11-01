Search on MTL Blog

These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Canada & The Salaries Are Absolutely Bonkers

Wondering what job will make you the most money in Canada? Well, Indeed has got you covered.

The employment website recently released its list of the 15 highest-paying jobs in the true north, and some of the salaries are bound to surprise you.

When it comes to the top-paying role in the country, all you need is a medical degree and five years of residency specializing in anesthesiology. Mhm, that's right — being an anaesthesiologist is the highest-paid position in Canada with a national average salary of, wait for it...$358,908.

A psychiatrist is next up with a national average salary of $298,065. In fact, a slew of medical jobs topped the list with cardiologist ($280,591), physician ($254.847), surgeon ($279,656) and orthodontist ($209,373) all making the cut. Does anyone else wish they had applied to medical school?

Pharmacists also make major bank. The job landed 13th on the list with a national average salary of $105,088. In order to become a pharmacist in Canada, you must obtain a degree in pharmacy and undergo formal training. Not too shabby for a pretty sweet salary, right?

As for positions in other fields, chief marketing officers tend to make on average $109,196 per year in Canada. Vice President landed in the eighth spot with a salary of $135,578.

So, what other top positions made the list? Here's the complete ranking:

What are the highest paying jobs in Canada?

  1. Cardiologist — $280,591 per year
  2. Anesthesiologist —$358,908 per year
  3. Psychiatrist — $298,065 per year
  4. Physician — $254,847 per year
  5. Surgeon — $279,646 per year
  6. Orthodontist — $209,373 per year
  7. Chief Marketing Officer — $109,196 per year
  8. Vice President — $135,578 per year
  9. Software Engineering Manager – $143,044 per year
  10. Director of Information Technology — $117,890 per year
  11. Software Architect — $109,021 per year
  12. Enterprise Architect — $110,083 per year
  13. Pharmacist — $105,088 per year
  14. Corporate Controller — $103,056 per year
  15. Data Scientist — $84,630 per year

