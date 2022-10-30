These 7 Montreal-Area Jobs Pay Over $100,000 & You Can Apply Right Now
Get that CV polished bright & shiny!
Let's face it: if you want a high-paying job in Montreal, you'll probably need to be fluent in French, have several years of relevant experience and have some kind of qualifications. But if you can imagine yourself as a software developer, senior sales representative or even an executive chef, then your next step could be one of these well-compensated roles.
.NET Software Developer
Salary: $107,000 to $123,000
Company: Acumatica
Who Should Apply: People with five or more years of experience coding business apps using C#.NET and SQL should consider this job, which involves developing large-scale, production-grade cloud-based services.
Management Accountant
Salary: $110,000 to $125,000
Company: Rail Xtra
Who Should Apply: Accountants with relevant Bachelor's degrees and between three and five years of experience in the field are a good fit for this role, which does require French. It offers the possibility of remote work, though.
Construction Equipment Sales Representative
Salary: $100,000
Company: Portes et fenêtres président
Who Should Apply: Professional, ambitious people with at least two years of direct-to-door sales are encouraged to apply to this (French-speaking) job. As a sales rep, you'd be hawking windows and doors to homeowners with confidence and expertise.
Google Workspace Sales Engineer
Salary: $120,000 to $140,000
Company: Onix Networking Canada
Who Should Apply: Experts in Google Workspace with experience presenting to folks of any background should consider this role. You would be working to understand customer needs and solving them with a team of technical workers.
Physical Therapist
Salary: $90 per hour minimum
Company: Premier Soin Nordik
Who Should Apply: Bachelor's-degree-holding French speakers who are also qualified in physical therapy should consider this opportunity for full-time work in the Great North.
Executive Chef
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000
Company: WITH Hospitality
Who Should Apply: Chefs with five or more years of experience, especially in new American cuisine, are welcome to apply to this new culinary project, which will have 100 seats and launch in spring 2023 in Montreal's Old Port. Experience in a Michelin star restaurant is, of course, a bonus.
Technical Sales Representative
Salary: $100,000 to $200,000
Company: Planiform
Who Should Apply: This fashion logistics role involves working to sell specialized automated conveyor systems to stores and industrial partners. You'll need to have at least seven years of experience selling business-to-business and know how to use a CRM system. French is only an asset, this is an English-speaking job!