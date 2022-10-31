Canada's Extra GST Credit Payments Are Rolling Out Soon — Here's When You're Getting Your $$$
A little boost never hurt anyone.
Canada's new extra GST credit payment is rolling out in the near future — like, next week near — and if you've been eligible in the past, it's worth checking if you'll benefit from this extra boost. The doubling is part of Bill C-30, the Cost of Living Relief Act, which was approved earlier in October.
When will I receive my 2022 GST credit?
The 2022 extra GST credit payments are set to roll out starting on November 4, with one-time installments proceeding automatically, either by direct deposit (if you've set it up) or by cheque via mail.
Do I qualify for the GST credit?
The credit applies to many low-income Canadian households. Eligibility and credit amounts depend on household makeup and income level. The maximum credit value is reserved for households that had a net income under $39,826 in 2021. The credit amount decreases above that.
You don't need to submit anything to be considered for the GST credit — it's automatically applied after eligible individuals file their taxes, according to the government's resources.
If you qualified for the the last GST credit payment in October 2022, you can expect to receive the extra amount as well.
What is the GST credit?
It stands for Goods and Services Tax (GST) credit, and it's a small sum given back to eligible Canadians to relieve some pressure from the cost of sales taxes for low-income families. This year, it's been doubled for six months to account for the increased strain caused by inflation and the rising cost of living.
How much is the 2022 GST credit?
It depends on your income level, marital status and number of children. For 2022 to 2023, the highest possible payments are $467 for singles without children; $612 for married or common-law partners; $612 for single parents; plus $161 for each child under the age of 19, according to the feds.
Credits usually go out to eligible households in four installments across two six-month periods. The federal government is doubling the amount a household would receive in one of those six-month periods.
The government says that Canadians without children can get up to an extra $234. Couples with two children can get up to $467, and seniors will on average take home an additional $225.
