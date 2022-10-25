Air Canada Is Hiring Flight Attendants & You Can Earn Over $28/Hour Plus Tons Of Benefits
You don't need a degree!
If you've ever wanted to get paid to travel the world, this just might be your shot at doing just that. Air Canada is currently looking to hire flight attendants all across the country and the job not only pays over $28/hour but comes with a pretty sweet slew of benefits.
"We are welcoming new flight attendants who will help elevate us from the #1 airline in North America to a top-10 Global Airline in all that we do," Air Canada wrote on the job listing.
The airline aims to fill positions to meet increased demand as travel returns to (somewhat) normal. In a job posting published on October 17, Air Canada offers flight attendants $28.85 per hour, a slight bump from the $28.28 the airline was offering applicants this time last year.
Candidates must be 18 years of age and older, have a valid Canadian passport and have stellar customer service skills. But you don't need a degree in order to be eligible. Air Canada asks that applicants be "naturally empathetic," "exude a warm and caring demeanour" and be "passionate about service excellence."
The job also comes with loads of benefits. In addition to health care, insurance programs, pension plans, and paid vacation time, Air Canada offers its employees travel privileges, including "special rates on airfare" for employees and their immediate family members.
As if that weren't great enough, you can also score discounts on car rentals, hotel accommodations, vacation packages and tours.
If selected, you will be required to undergo a seven-week paid (though less than full employee wages) training period in either Toronto or Vancouver.
Air Canada employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Candidates who speak both English and French fluently are preferred for this role.
