This Company Is Casting Quebecers For A Google Pixel Commercial & You Could Earn $5,150
Google Pixel users can score some screen time and a nice paycheck!
That Android of yours just might score you up to $5,150 for appearing in a commercial.
GroundGlass Casting is looking for Quebecers to feature in an upcoming television commercial for Google Pixel, and all you really need is to be a Google Pixel user.
The casting company shared they are on the lookout for "Google Pixel users in Canada [who are] 18+, [and] who have recently switched to a Google Pixel phone and love it!"
"Did you switch to a Google Pixel from another brand? Do you love your new phone? If so, we want to hear from you!" they wrote on Instagram.
Thankfully you don't need to worry about any acting experience, as the casting call doesn't require an acting background.
"No acting experience is required; however, you should be outgoing and comfortable being filmed and interviewed," the casting call states.
Applicants must be willing to travel to Toronto to film the commercial. However, don't fret. GroundGlass Casting covers the costs.
"If booked, you will each receive $100 for a covid test appointment, $75 for a wardrobe appointment and $650 for one day of filming. If your footage is in the final commercial, you will receive an additional $4,500+ for its use," GroundGlass said.
"If you are required to travel more than 1.5 hrs for the shoot, travel fees and accommodations will be covered. You will also receive $350/travel day and $100 per diem."
Successful candidates could earn a total of $5,150 for their appearance in the commercial, which isn't too shabby!
In order to qualify, applicants must be legally allowed to work in Canada and be fully vaccinated with two doses of a Health Canada-approved vaccine.
If selected, you must be available for a "brief online interview with the director on July 14", GroundGlass stated.
Selected candidates must also be available for a COViD-19 test on August 1, a wardrobe appointment on August 2, and be available to film on August 3 and 4. However, you will only be required to film on one of those days.
Those who GroundGlass Casting wishes to move forward with will be notified on or before July 13.
Break a leg!
Google Pixel Commercial
Salary: $650 to $5,150
Company: GroundGlass Casting
Who Should Apply: Canadian residents who have recently switched to a Google Pixel phone and love their experience so far. You must be fully vaccinated, and eligible to work in Canada. Candidates must be able and willing to undergo a PCR test and travel to Toronto to film and be available from August 1 to August 4, 2022.