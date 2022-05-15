This Casting Call Offers $4,000 For A Quebecer & Senior They Love To Shoot An Ad Together
You and grandpa could cash in on your close relationship if you meet the requirements in this Quebec casting call. An undisclosed Canadian company is looking for a Quebecer and a senior they love to work on a campaign to promote an also undisclosed "senior safety product."
Participants could make between $1,000 and $4,000.
The agency Groundglass Casting is looking for "real" people to star in the campaign. Applicant duos must consist of a senior above the age of 65 and an adult caregiver between the ages of 30 and 55 who is neither hired support nor a health care professional.
They could be neighbours, friends, or members of the same family. The assistance offered by the 30-to-55-year-old can be either emotional, medical, or administrative, according to the casting call. Example supportive tasks include spending time together, rides to appointments, and help with bills.
Applicants must also be fully-vaccinated citizens or permanent residents of Canada.
Shortlisted pairs will meet with the campaign director at the end of May and, if the interview goes well, with a stylist at the beginning of June.
They'll then head to Toronto for filming between June 8 and 11. Travel and lodging expenses will be covered.
Applicants who make it that far will get $75 for meeting with the stylist, $75 for a pre-filming PCR test, and $1,000 for the shoot itself. Those who make the final cut will get an additional $3,000.
Duos who meet the casting call requirements have to fill out an online application that includes a questionnaire, and photo and video submissions.