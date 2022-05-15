Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
casting calls

This Casting Call Offers $4,000 For A Quebecer & Senior They Love To Shoot An Ad Together

Here are the requirements.

Senior Editor
Two seniors walk down the street in Montreal.

Two seniors walk down the street in Montreal.

Cagkan Sayin | Dreamstime

You and grandpa could cash in on your close relationship if you meet the requirements in this Quebec casting call. An undisclosed Canadian company is looking for a Quebecer and a senior they love to work on a campaign to promote an also undisclosed "senior safety product."

Participants could make between $1,000 and $4,000.

The agency Groundglass Casting is looking for "real" people to star in the campaign. Applicant duos must consist of a senior above the age of 65 and an adult caregiver between the ages of 30 and 55 who is neither hired support nor a health care professional.

They could be neighbours, friends, or members of the same family. The assistance offered by the 30-to-55-year-old can be either emotional, medical, or administrative, according to the casting call. Example supportive tasks include spending time together, rides to appointments, and help with bills.

Applicants must also be fully-vaccinated citizens or permanent residents of Canada.

Shortlisted pairs will meet with the campaign director at the end of May and, if the interview goes well, with a stylist at the beginning of June.

They'll then head to Toronto for filming between June 8 and 11. Travel and lodging expenses will be covered.

Applicants who make it that far will get $75 for meeting with the stylist, $75 for a pre-filming PCR test, and $1,000 for the shoot itself. Those who make the final cut will get an additional $3,000.

Duos who meet the casting call requirements have to fill out an online application that includes a questionnaire, and photo and video submissions.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...