A Tim Hortons Commercial Casting Call Is Looking For Quebecers & It Pays Up To $2,250

Do you know how to roller skate?

Senior Editor
Tim Hortons sign in downtown Montreal.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

You could be one of those ridiculously happy roller skaters in the five seconds of the breakfast sandwich wrap commercial YouTube makes you watch before you can press skip. Groundglass Casting is looking for Quebec roller skating enthusiasts to star in a commercial promoting the Tim Hortons breakfast menu.

But unlike those clips showcasing the talents of (likely) professional dancers and actors, this project will feature what the casting company describes as "real people" who can dance on four-wheel skates and perform intermediate or advanced tricks.

Selected applicants will meet with the commercial director for a video interview. If they pass, they'll then head to the filming location.

Only those whose testimonials about Tim Hortons make the final cut will get a $1,500 payout. But participants who make it as far as filming will get $750 for the shoot, $75 for meeting with a stylist and another $75 for undergoing a COVID-19 test. Applicants who need to travel to the shoot will get an additional $100 plus $350 per day of travel.

If necessary, travel expenses and accommodation will be covered, Groundglass says.

To apply, interested Quebecers have to fill out a lengthy online questionnaire, which includes prompts for photo and video submissions.

To be eligible, applicants must be citizens or permanent residents of Canada and between the ages of 19 and 35. They also need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Selected applicants will receive notice by June 27. Interviews with the director take place on July 28 and filming takes place on July 8.

