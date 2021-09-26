This Cute Little Quebec Town Was Voted One Of 'The 12 Best Small Towns In Canada'
And it's less than a four-hour drive from Montreal!
When we think of towns to visit in la belle province, spots like Quebec City or Mont Tremblant typically come to mind first. But, thanks to one Quebec town making Travel + Leisure's "The 12 Best Small Towns in Canada" list, we can add a new spot to our bucket list.
Baie-Saint-Paul, which is found in the Charlevoix region, was the only Quebec town to make this ranking. This tiny town is known for being filled with artistic talent, from musicians to acrobats and was deemed "the epitome of French Canadian charm" by Travel + Leisure.
If you're curious to go check it out it for yourself, it's less than a four-hour drive from Montreal!
The other 11 towns to make it in this ranking were:
- Golden, British Columbia
- Churchill, Manitoba
- Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia
- Tofino, British Columbia
- Elora, Ontario
- Victoria-by-the-Sea, Prince Edward Island
- Banff, Alberta
- Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
- St. Andrews by-the-Sea, New Brunswick
- Dawson, Yukon
- Trinity, Newfoundland
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.