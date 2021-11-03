This Massive Maze-Style Quebec Skating Rink Opens Next Month & Good Luck Finding The Exit
Grab your skates and prepare to get lost.
Our province will soon be turning into a Winter Wonderland, meaning it's time to start prepping your cold season to-do list, and this Quebec skating rink opening in December makes a perfect addition to your snowy adventures.
At Parc nature Éco-Odyssée, an approximately two and a half-hour drive from Montreal, you'll be able to glide through a brand new giant ice maze.
Mark your calendars — the labyrinth will be accessible to the public from December 18 to January 9 and then on Saturdays and Sundays until March 6, weather permitting.
About five kilometres of frozen water paths are created, plus two and a half kilometres of magical ice paths on land so that people can still skate even if the labyrinth is impassable.
Make sure to dress warm because this activity takes place over a four-hour period.
The first departure is around 10 a.m. and the last one around 5 p.m. until the site closes at 9 p.m., all with reservations needed beforehand.
While at the site, besides skating, you'll also be able to take advantage of a snack bar, in case you forget to pack your lunch or ended up eating it on the drive up.
To wander through this maze, it costs $20 per adult excluding taxes.
But, if you and three more people decide to go on a little road trip all together, a $5 discount is given to those who carpool and arrive in groups of four. So, get ready to grab your friends and hit the road!
Parc nature Éco-Odyssée Skating Maze
Cost: $20 per adult
When: December 18 to January 9 and weekends until March 6
Address: 52, rue des Sources, Wakefield, QC
