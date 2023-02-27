This Quaint Quebec Home For Sale Has Majestic Sea Views & Costs Under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

It's right next to a national park!

The front façade of 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gaspé, QC.

Christian Cyr | Royal LePage

Plopped between the great green ridges of Canada's Forillon National Park and the wide-open waters of the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, this Quebec home for sale is an unassuming dot on the wildflower-covered shore. But it presents a potentially life-changing opportunity: an escape to seaside seclusion in one of the most beautiful corners of the province at the tip of the Gaspé peninsula.

The four-bedroom, one-bathroom house is on the market for $359,000.

Aerial view of 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gasp\u00e9, QC. Right: View out the sea-facing windows.Aerial view of 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gaspé, QC. Right: View out the sea-facing windows.Christian Cyr | Royal LePage

The new owners will get what they pay for: a cramped kitchen, seemingly outdated fixtures and tiny bedrooms all wrapped in a worn log cabin aesthetic.

The combined living, dining and kitchen area of 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gasp\u00e9, QC.The combined living, dining and kitchen area of 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gaspé, QC.Christian Cyr | Royal LePage

But the humble home is merely a stage for those majestic vistas. And the house does capitalize on them with a wrap-around porch and picture windows framing the view from the loft bedroom above the open living area.

The kitchen at 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gasp\u00e9, QC.The kitchen at 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gaspé, QC.Christian Cyr | Royal LePage

And despite its rusticity, it does have some basic comforts, including electric heating, running water courtesy of a nearby well, a washer and dryer, and a septic tank.

The loft bedroom at 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gasp\u00e9, QC.The loft bedroom at 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gaspé, QC.Christian Cyr | Royal LePage

Get a summary of the details below.

Seaside Cabin For Sale Near Canada's Forillon National Park

749, boulevard du Griffon, Gasp\u00e9, QC.

Christian Cyr | Royal LePage

Price: $359,000

Address: 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gaspé, QC.

Website

Thomas MacDonald
Senior Editor
Thomas MacDonald is a Senior Editor for MTL Blog focused on Montreal public transit and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
