This Quaint Quebec Home For Sale Has Majestic Sea Views & Costs Under $400,000 (PHOTOS)
It's right next to a national park!
Plopped between the great green ridges of Canada's Forillon National Park and the wide-open waters of the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, this Quebec home for sale is an unassuming dot on the wildflower-covered shore. But it presents a potentially life-changing opportunity: an escape to seaside seclusion in one of the most beautiful corners of the province at the tip of the Gaspé peninsula.
The four-bedroom, one-bathroom house is on the market for $359,000.
Aerial view of 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gaspé, QC. Right: View out the sea-facing windows.Christian Cyr | Royal LePage
The new owners will get what they pay for: a cramped kitchen, seemingly outdated fixtures and tiny bedrooms all wrapped in a worn log cabin aesthetic.
The combined living, dining and kitchen area of 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gaspé, QC.Christian Cyr | Royal LePage
But the humble home is merely a stage for those majestic vistas. And the house does capitalize on them with a wrap-around porch and picture windows framing the view from the loft bedroom above the open living area.
The kitchen at 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gaspé, QC.Christian Cyr | Royal LePage
And despite its rusticity, it does have some basic comforts, including electric heating, running water courtesy of a nearby well, a washer and dryer, and a septic tank.
The loft bedroom at 749, boulevard du Griffon, Gaspé, QC.Christian Cyr | Royal LePage
