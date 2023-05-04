This Quebec Highway Is Being Renamed After A Montreal Habs Hockey Legend
Move over, Wayne Gretzky Parkway. 🛣️🏒
Quebec drivers can take a spin down memory lane while paying tribute to the man who brought Quebec to its feet with his on-ice wizardry.
The province is renaming Highway 50 in honour of legendary Habs right-wing Guy Lafleur. The route is nearly 160 km long and connects the Outaouais and Laurentides regions, crossing Thurso, the municipality where the hockey player was born.
Quebec's decision to name the highway after Lafleur is in recognition of his exceptional career and his influence on Quebec society. Lafleur dominated the National Hockey League in a career spanning 17 seasons, and five Stanley Cup championships with the Canadiens. He was often admired for his humility off the ice.
\u201c\u00c0 Thurso aujourd'hui avec le ministre @lacombemathieu pour annoncer le nouveau nom de l\u2019autoroute 50 : l\u2019autoroute Guy-Lafleur! C'\u00e9tait un joueur et un homme exceptionnel, proche du monde et de ses origines, ici \u00e0 Thurso.\nJe pense qu\u2019on lui devait cet honneur.\nMerci Guy!\u201d— Fran\u00e7ois Legault (@Fran\u00e7ois Legault) 1683218345
"Not only was Lafleur one of the most important hockey players in history, but he also marked Quebec with his authenticity and charisma," Premier François Legault said in a statement.
He added that the government is now working to double the lanes on Autoroute Guy-Lafleur to improve road safety.
Lafleur was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 1996. He was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1980 and a Knight of the National Order of Quebec in 2005.
Members of Lafleur's family expressed their gratitude for the tribute to the hockey legend and said he would have been deeply touched by the gesture.