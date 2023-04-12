montreal canadiens

Montreal Canadiens Legend Guy Lafleur's Lakeside House Has Sold For Over $1.5 Million

It has enormous balconies, an in-ground pool and even a helipad.

The house at 14, Place du Moulin in May 2019. Right: Guy Lafleur.

The former home of Montreal Canadiens star Guy Lafleur has sold for over $1.5 million, real estate broker Tatiana Londono has confirmed to MTL Blog. The Montreal house, on the shore of the Lac des Deux Montagnes on Île Bizard, has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath, a detached garage and even a helipad.

The asking price was $1,695,000. The final selling price, following an inspection, is $1,560,000, Londono said.

It originally hit the market with an outrageous price tag of $2,499,000 in the summer of 2022, according to the Journal de Montréal.

Other notable features include a primary suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom, front and back balconies spanning the width of the house, and an in-ground pool.

The listing on Londono's website indicated the municipal tax is $8,541 and the school tax is $1,147.

Lafleur died in April 2022. He received a state funeral, including a public registry, a procession from the Bell Centre to the Cathédrale Marie-Reine-du-Monde and a Royal Canadian Air Force fighter jet flyover. Both Quebec Premier François Legault and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended.

"This national funeral in tribute to the memory of Mr. Guy Lafleur bears witness to all the admiration and love that Quebecers have for him," Legault said at the time.

"He will have marked our history and our national culture forever. We will pay him a well-deserved tribute for the great man he was."

