This Quebec Summer Festival Combines Hot Poutine & Hot Headliners — All For $45 For 3 Days
The poutine will technically cost you extra.
2023's edition of the Festival de la Poutine is bringing some high-tier francophone musical celebs to Drummondville this summer, all for a weekend price of $45 (plus however much it costs to douse yourself in poutine gravy).
The event, which will take place in late August, has headliners including Montreal-born rapper FouKi and québécoise singer Roxane Bruneau, alongside iconic Les Cowboys Fringants and Les Louanges.
Bruneau will be performing on the opening Thursday of the three-day event, with FouKi taking Friday and Les Cowboys Fringants headlining Saturday. Clay and Friends will also take the stage on Thursday, along with Dumas and Maude Audet.
On Friday, Lydia Képinski and Jay Scøtt will perform, as well as Gab Bouchard and Marilyne Léonard. Thierry Larose and Mindflip will close out the festival on Saturday, just after Les Cowboys Fringants.
Day passes for the festival cost $30, so it's worth investing in the weekend pass for $45, even if you're a little too anglophone to recognize some of the featured talent. At least you'll be able to understand the poutines, which cost between $8 and $16, according to the festival's website.
Participating poutineries include Poutine Factory, Le Voltigeurs, Chez Louis and Cantine Plein la Gueule, who will be serving their versions of the popular dish throughout the three-day festival.
You can bring your own (non-glass) water bottles and folding chairs to the event, where there will also be activities for families with children throughout the weekend, especially on "family Saturday," when from 3 p.m. onwards, there will be street artists and bounce houses for the kids.
Festival de la Poutine 2023
Price:
- Daily pass: $30
- Weekend pass: $45
Where: Behind the Centre Marcel-Dionne, 300, rue Cockburn, Drummondville, QC
When: August 24 to 26, 2023
Accessibility: Persons with reduced mobility must get a special ticket, which entitles the holder to a free companion ticket.