Montreal Latin Music Festival Fuego Fuego Has Released Its Full 2023 Lineup
Wisin & Yandel and Feid are headlining.
Montreal festival Fuego Fuego has released its complete 2023 lineup, promising two full days of Latin music at the Montreal Olympic Park this May.
Puerto Rican duo Wisin & Yandel are headlining along with Colombian singer Feid.
Also among the 25 performers are Arcangel, Becky G, El Alfa, Jhayco, Manuel Turizo, Sech, Tokischa, DJ Luian, and La Materialista.
On social media, organizers say tickets are set to go on sale at noon on Thursday, March 9 (the festival website isn't working at the time of writing), but they're hosting a giveaway in the meantime.
Winners will get a $2,500 e-transfer and four two-day passes: VIP passes if the winner is at least 18 years old or general admission passes if they're under 18.
To enter, contestants need to follow @festivalfuegofuego on Instagram and tag three friends in the comments section of the post below. "For an extra chance to win," contestants have to share the post in their Insta story and tag the festival.
The giveaway ends at 9 a.m. on March 9.
Get a summary of the festival details we have so far below.
Fuego Fuego 2023
Price: Ticket prices TBD.
Where: Montreal Olympic Park
When: May 27 and 28, 2023