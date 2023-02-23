This Seaside Quebec Home For Sale Has Dreamy Views & A Super Tempting Pricetag
For the median price of a Montreal condo, you can get all this instead.
It's Thursday, 8:45 a.m. You pour yourself out of bed for your remote nine-to-five. You stumble to the kitchen to make coffee. You lift your eyes to the window as you take your first sip. But instead of seeing the grey Montreal cityscape, you see a green lawn, and beyond, the pale blue waters of the Saint Lawrence River estuary stretching into the horizon. This Quebec home, on the market for $375,000, offers year-round sunset views and a seaside lifestyle for about the cost of a typical Montreal flat.
The median price of a Montreal-area condo was $370,000 in January 2023, according to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers.
The view from 91, route Langlois, Sainte-Flavie, Quebec.Courtesy of Bryan Michaud, Michel Michaud & Amélie Gauvreau
And these views are guaranteed. Real estate broker Amélie Gauvreau tells MTL Blog that it's not possible to build on the lot between the house and the river.
She also highlighted the house's proximity to the famous Capitaine homard seafood restaurant and microbrewery Le Ketch, between two and four minutes away by car or a 20-to-30-minute seaside stroll.
The living room of 91, route Langlois.Courtesy of Bryan Michaud, Michel Michaud & Amélie Gauvreau
The house itself has been completely renovated, with an open kitchen, eating and living area that leads out onto a front-facing deck.
The kitchen and dining area of 91, route Langlois.Courtesy of Bryan Michaud, Michel Michaud & Amélie Gauvreau
There are three bedrooms and one bathroom across the ground level and loft, which has its own balcony overlooking the river.
One of three bedrooms at 91, route Langlois.Courtesy of Bryan Michaud, Michel Michaud & Amélie Gauvreau
According to the listing, it's possible to add an additional bathroom and bedroom in the basement.
The view fromt he uper balcony of 91, route Langlois.Courtesy of Bryan Michaud, Michel Michaud & Amélie Gauvreau
Get a summary of the details below.
Riverside Quebec Home With Enviable Views
Price: $375,000
Address: 91, route Langlois, Sainte-Flavie, QC