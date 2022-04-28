This Spa An Hour From Montreal Is Offering $40 Access To Their Thermal Baths This Spring
Looking for the ideal way to soak your worries away? This spa an hour from Montreal has got you covered! The Polar Bear's Club is the ultimate spa for grabbing some much-needed R&R, and you're in luck 'cause they're offering $40 access to their thermal baths all spring long.
While spas are a perfect way to feel revitalized and rejuvenated, gosh can they ever be expensive. Well, it doesn't have to be at the Polar Bear's Club.
The spa is offering $40 access to their thermal baths from Tuesdays to Thursdays up until May 31, 2022. So you can escape from the hustle and bustle of the city without having to break the bank.
With spa access costing nearly double most of the time, this deal is certainly one worth snagging. If you've got a free day during the week and want to take in all that the spa has to offer, then it's a total must-try.
Polar Bear's Club offers an array of amenities including four hot baths, two cold pools, a polar plunge where you can immerse yourself directly in the river and of course their two dry saunas and steam room.
You can also take your experience to the next level with a massage, however, the thermal experience is totally relaxing enough.
The spa also has various indoor and outdoor seating areas for you to soak in the sun, read a book, or even take a nap if those baths got you feelin' calm enough.
Although they are open year-round, when you've got a deal this good, you just might wanna head on over this spring!
Polar Bear's Club $40 Thermal Baths Deal
Price: $40 (+ tax) baths access Tuesday to Thursday.
Address: 930, boul. des Laurentides, Piedmont, QC
