This Airbnb 1h30 From Montreal Looks Like The Perfect Romantic Weekend Retreat

This spot is the ideal intimate getaway ✨

Associate Editor
This Airbnb 1h30 From Montreal Looks Like The Perfect Romantic Weekend Retreat
Airbnb

Feeling like it's time for a little winter getaway with your loved one? Well, this stunning Airbnb accommodation is only an hour and a half from Montreal and is the perfect spot to relax with your partner and immerse yourselves in nature.

The Airbnb, called "L'Hirondelle", is located on Lac Vase Road in Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie where it's surrounded by trees and within close proximity to a small lake.

The booking requires a two-night minimum stay for $260 per night, plus cleaning and service fees, and it appears to be well worth it for a dreamy weekend away.

This Airbnb 1h30 From Montreal Looks Like The Perfect Romantic Weekend RetreatAirbnb

Located only five minutes from the Sept-Chutes regional park and 20 minutes from the Val Saint-Côme ski area, you'll have plenty of winter activities to keep you busy, including access to a number of snowmobile and hiking trails — that is if you're feeling up to some adventure.

However, you might not want to leave when you set your sights on the hot tub and sauna.

This Airbnb 1h30 From Montreal Looks Like The Perfect Romantic Weekend RetreatAirbnb

The mini-chalet offers you your very own unique thermal spa experience. With an inground hot tub and a private sauna, you'll feel nice and warm during your stay. What more can you ask for?

This Airbnb 1h30 From Montreal Looks Like The Perfect Romantic Weekend RetreatAirbnb

The quaint and cozy Airbnb can accommodate up to four people, so you can make it a romantic weekend for two, or head on up with a few of your friends.

There is one bedroom with a double bed and ensuite bathroom, and an upper floor with two twin mattresses with pillows and blankets.

Despite its miniature size, the cottage also has a full kitchen, and washer and dryer set, proving that big things really do come in small packages.

This Airbnb 1h30 From Montreal Looks Like The Perfect Romantic Weekend RetreatAirbnb

The space is also well equipped with a television, wifi, living room, and board games to keep you busy during your time away.

If you're interested in making some s'mores, you can do so with the indoor fireplace — so be sure to pack some graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate.

The Airbnb host requires guests to check-in between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., and to check out by 11 a.m. The charming chalet is also a place for pure relaxation, as parties and smoking are not allowed.

So, if you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a few nights, then this is the ideal spot to do just that — with dates still available to throughout the month of March.

Airbnb "L'hirondelle"

This Airbnb 1h30 From Montreal Looks Like The Perfect Romantic Weekend Retreat

Airbnb

Price: Starting at $260 per night + cleaning and service fees (two night minimum required)

Adress : Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie, QC

Book here

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

