6 Montreal Mother's Day Date Ideas To Really Spoil Your Momma
With Mother's Day just around the corner, you might be wondering what you should get up to this weekend to treat your momma to something really special.
While brunch in Montreal is an easy choice, and one you should def consider, we've got you covered with an array of activities that are bound to impress your mom and show her just how much you appreciate and love her.
Treat Her To Some R&R At A Spa
Price: $40 - $70 + tax for bath access (massages are extra)
Address: Polar Bear's Club - 930, boul. des Laurentides, Piedmont, QC
Why You Should Go: If there's one thing every mom needs is some much-needed rest and relaxation. The Polar Bear's Spa is currently holding a $40 bath access deal during the weekday, however, don't fret 'cause they're open every day of the week, so you can totally treat your mom to a rejuvenating day this weekend.
Get Your Brunch On At Gatto Matto
When: May 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: 1950, rue Claude-Gagné #302, Laval, QC
Why You Should Go: Gatto Matto is hosting a special brunch to celebrate your mom with some delicious menu items. The special includes an array of scrumptious dishes including caprese and burrata avocado toast, Belgian waffles with Amaretto maple syrup, assorted berries, cannolis, and sweet mint ricotta, to name a few. The restaurants highly recommends booking a reservation!.
Stroll Through The Botanical Gardens
Price: $22 for adults, $16 for students and $19.75 for seniors.
Address: 4101, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Nothing compares to a stroll through Montreal's very own Botanical Gardens. With cherry blossoms blooming any day now, it's the perfect way to show your mom you love her all while being surrounded by some of the most beautiful creations nature has to offer.
Go On An Illuminated Walk
Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac | Website
Price: Free
When: May 7 to May 8, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: 3100, rue Laurin, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, QC
Why You Should Go: The town of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac is hosting a special event for Mother's Day. The town's municipal park will be illuminated with twirling lights, projections, and fixtures for what is expected to be a "dazzling experience." Once you're done your walk, you can treat your mom to a lovely meal minutes away art the L'Usine Restaurant & Bar.
Eat Your Way Through Tournée Gourmande At Time Out Market
Price: $36 for 4 dishes
When: May 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Why not stray away from the typical brunch setting and treat your mom to a delicious dinner at the Tournée Gourmande taking place at the Time Out Market. You can both enjoy dishes for as little as $9 or split a 4-course meal for $36 (before taxes). Either way, you're bound to have a splendid dinner experience.
Immerse Yourselves At The Van Gogh Exhibit
Price: $32 for adults, $26 for students
When: Opened as of April 28, 2022
Address: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 301 rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC (Entrance at the corner of rue Saint-Antoine and Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle)
Why You Should Go: Take your momma on a special tour of the newest Oasis Immersion Van Gogh exhibit! From the stunning colours, graphics, and of course, history, there's no better way to spoil your mom that with a cute cultural experience.
