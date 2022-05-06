Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles Are On Sale For $13.95 For A Limited Time
You know you want one (or more!) 😍
With spring in full force, the air has never smelled more fresh, but a little added scent into your life wouldn't hurt. Luckily, Bath and Body Works is having a sale on their three-wick candles for a limited time this month.
As if finally getting a Bath and Body Works Canada online store wasn't great enough, the candles, creams, and other deliciously smelling concoction shop is reducing the price of their larger candles from $26.95 to $13.95 — so it's the perfect time to stock up.
The sale is on from May 4 to May 9, 2022, which still gives you plenty of time to snag a few goodies.
You can either head on over to their website to place an online order of some of your B&BW faves, or you can enjoy the deal in-store, where you can smell countless candles offering up a variety of scents and aromas for you to fall in love with.
With summer just around the corner, you might want to take advantage of some of Bath & Body Works themed candles including Turquoise Waters, Sea Salt & Sails and Summer Boardwalk, to name a few.
Although you might be tempted to fill up your cart with tens upon tens of three-wick candles (and I wouldn't blame you one single bit), Bath and Body Works does have a 18 candle limit order — so you gotta leave some for others!
The sale also arrived just in time for Mother's Day, too! This way you can definitely spoil your momma with a candle — 'cause let's be real, who doesn't love a good three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works? That's right, everyone does.
So, if you've been wanting to spruce up your place, gift someone a lil sum sum special, or just grab a few for yourself, then now is the perfect time to get your three-wick candle game on.
Happy shopping!
Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candle Sale
Price: $13.95 (limit of 18 candles per person)
When: May 4 to May 9, 2022
Details: Sale is available for both online and in-store purchases