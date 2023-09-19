TikTok Star Noah Beck Is Back In Montreal & Living His Best Life
"I've basically just been biking around for the past week."
Four months after his first Montreal escapades, TikTok superstar Noah Beck is back in the city, and fans are eagerly watching his every move. The 22-year-old influencer, who boasts over 34 million followers on TikTok, garnered tens of thousands of likes with his candid shots around the city, especially his Bixi biking adventure which prompted one fan to comment, "Montreal looks good on you." The young influencer, known for his comedic skits, challenges, and dance videos, seems to be as smitten with the city as his fans are with him.
Back in May, Beck made headlines when he celebrated his birthday in Montreal, posing in front of the city's iconic metal circle installation downtown. The post, captioned "Big 22, first time in Montreal as well with my boys," showed him jubilantly marking his big day, sparking massive online interaction. Fans, always eager for a slice of Beck's life, asked about his reason for visiting and recommended places to check out, like the Old Port and Laval. One cheeky fan even quipped, "At least someone’s enjoying the metal circle."
During this visit, Beck showcased a laid-back side, with the caption, "I've basically just been biking around for the past week." The casual, everyday approach endeared him to many of his followers, who enjoyed seeing a superstar immersed in the day-to-day activities of the city. The responses were both amusing and intriguing, from the hopeful "Did you move here?" to the light-hearted prediction, "Think you may never return to LA."
While his initial Montreal adventure seemed like a personal escapade, his unexpected return has fans buzzing with theories. From potential collaborations with local artists to just another leisure trip, people are eager to find out.
For now, all eyes are on Noah Beck's social media, as Montrealers and fans globally await the next series of posts, videos, and perhaps, surprise revelations. Whatever the reason for his revisit, one thing is clear: Montreal holds a special place in Noah Beck's heart.