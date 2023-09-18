16 Celebrities Coming To Montreal This Fall & How You Can Spot Them
Who are you most excited to see?
Montreal is set to be the celeb hotspot this fall. A slew of big names are set to grace our streets with their presence at various Montreal concerts this season, like Centre Bell, Place Bell, MTELUS, and many other venues across the city.
For those eager to set their sights on a few of their favourite A-listers, we've got the inside scoop on when they'll be in Montreal and where you'll be able to see them.
Duran Duran
When: September 20 at 7:00 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: Following the rock band's debut back in the '80s, Duran Duran is back at it again and will be bringing their latest tour to Centre Bell this month. You can catch the duo singing some of their most iconic tunes in what can only be described as a night-filled blast from the past.
Janelle Monae
When: September 20 at 8:00 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: Janelle Monae will be hitting up MTELUS this month for her The Age of Pleasure Tour. The singer/actress first performed in Montreal back in 2013, and with a decade of material under her belt, the star is back at it again performing some of her most recent hits including 'Lipstick Lover,' and 'I Like That.'
Hozier
When: September 20 at 8:00 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: Hozier will be taking us all to church during their performance at Place Bell this month. The singer is bringing his Unreal Unearth tour to the Laval venue where he'll be performing songs such as 'Work Song,' 'Eat Your Young,' and 'Francesca.'
Morgan Wallen
When: September 23 at 7 pm
Where You Can See Them: Country superstar Morgan Wallen is currently riding off his number one single 'Last Night,' which graced the Billboard Hot 100 for over 21 weeks, 12 of which he was number one. The singer is now bringing his One Night At A Time tour to Centre Bell this September.
Lil Yachty
When: September 27, 2023 at 8
Where You Can See Them: Lil Yachty will be hitting up Montreal's MTELUS at the end of the month for his The Field Trip Tour. The rapper is best known for hits including 'Broccoli,' 'Strike,' and 'Coffin,' all of which you can catch live this fall.
Wu-Tang Clan
When: October 2 at 8 pm
Where You Can See Them: The Wu-Tang Clan along with Nas will be playing at Laval's Place Bell this October. The group is bringing their NY State of Mind tour to the city where you can catch 'em perform hits such as 'C.R.E.A.M,' 'Protect Ya Neck,' and 'Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit.'
RAYE
When: October 6 at 8:00 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: Although Raye has been writing songs for singers such as Beyoncé (yes… Beyoncé), Rihanna, David Guetta and Little Mix, she is finally taking centre stage after a slew of hit songs that she dropped this year including 'Escapism,' and 'Prada,' both of which have been blowing up the charts. The singer-songwriter is now bringing her My 21st Century World Tour to MTELUS this October.
Bullet For My Valentine
When: October 8 at 8:00 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: The 2000s rock band Bullet For My Valentine will be performing at Montreal's MTELUS for a night full of nostalgia. The band will play some of their most popular tunes including 'Tears Don't Fall,' 'Hearts Burst Into Fire,' and 'The Last Fight,' to name a few.
Kim Petras
Kim Petras with her backup dancers at Montreal's Osheaga music festival.
When: October 15 at 8:00 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: Following her stellar performance at Osheaga this year, Kim Petras will also be bringing her tour to Montreal's L'Olympia. The singer originally left Montreal off of her tour, considering she'd be here for the summer festival. Nevertheless, Petras has a lot of fans in Montreal, and after popular demand, Petras' team dropped a Montreal date into the mix and it's safe to say that they made the right decision.
Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
When: October 20 at 7:00 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull will be performing at Montreal's Centre Bell this October for their Trilogy Tour. The trio will take the stage at different times, while also performing hits together. The tour kicks off next month and will conclude in Vancouver on December 10.
Shania Twain
When: October 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: For the second time this year, Shania Twain will be performing Centre Bell for her Queen of Me tour. Twain originally performed in Montreal this past August, later adding a second show this fall after such high demand. You can catch the country icon perform her biggest songs such as 'Don't Impress Me Much,' 'Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under,' and 'Honey, I'm Home.'
Pink
When: November 1 and November 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: Pink is heading on over to Montreal for not one, but two nights at Centre Bell. The singer will be bringing her acrobatic Trustfall Tour to the city where she will fly, swing and twirl while belting out her biggest tunes.
Wizkid
When: November 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: Wizkid will be performing at Montreal's Centre Bell in November. The rapper is bringing is More Love, less Ego tour to the city where you can catch him perform hit songs such as 'Essence,' 'Brown Skin Girl,' and 'Mood,' to name a few.
KISS
When: November 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: Despite embarking on their farewell tour back in 2019, KISS is returning for their actual farewell tour this November. The band will be hitting up Montral's Centre Bell for their End Of The Road World Tour, which will be wrapping up in December.
Bruce Springsteen
When: November 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: Touring along the E Street Band, Bruce Springsteen will be bringing his 2023 tour to Centre Bell this November. The iconic rocker will play his hits including 'Dancing In The Dark,' 'Born To Run,' and 'Born In The U.S.A' for a night to remember.
Jonas Brothers
When: December 1 at 7:00 p.m.
Where You Can See Them: Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas are making their way to Montreal this December for the ultimate Jonas Brothers experience. Seemingly taking a page out of Taylor Swift's tour book, the JoBros will be singing hits from each of their musical eras. The tour, titled Five Albums. One Night will last roughly three hours long, so get ready for a night full of nostalgia as Centre Bell gets lit up with tunes such as 'Burnin' Up,' 'Sucker,' and 'SOS,' to name a few.
