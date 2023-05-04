TikTok Star Noah Beck Is Visiting Montreal For The First Time
The influencer posted a video in front of the downtown ring.
TikTok star Noah Beck is in Montreal for the first time and appears to be exploring the city with friends for his birthday. The 22-year-old influencer posted a brief video on May 4, standing in front of the iconic metal circle installation downtown.
The video, captioned "Big 22, first time in Montreal as well w my boys," shows Beck posing and jumping by the monument.
Beck has a massive following on TikTok, with over 34 million followers on his account alone. He's well-known for his comedic skits, challenges and dance videos.
@noahbeck
big 22🫶 first time in montreal as well w my boys!!
Fans of the social media sensation were thrilled to see him in Canada and Montreal, with many inquiring about the reason for his visit. Others wished him a happy birthday and suggested places for Beck to check out, including the Old Port and Laval.
"At least someone’s enjoying the metal circle," one commenter joked.
Beck hasn't revealed any plans for his visit, but many are eagerly anticipating his next video update, hoping for a glimpse of his adventures in Montreal.
