Multiple milk products have been recalled in Quebec over possible pieces of broken glass
If you've got any of these in your fridge, stop drinking them.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a food recall warning on Wednesday for a number of milk products sold under the Farmers, Québon, and Natrel brands, all due to the possible presence of pieces of glass.
The recall was triggered by Agropur, the company that manufactures all three brands, and has been classified as Class 1 — meaning there is a reasonable probability that consuming the product could cause serious adverse health consequences.
All affected products are 2L cartons. Here's the full breakdown by brand:
Québon (distributed in Quebec)
- 2% Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk
- Best before: MR 25, AL 01, AL 21, AL 28
Natrel (distributed nationally)
- 1% Lactose Free Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk
- Best before: AL 06, AL 13, AL 20, AL 28, MA 04, MA 08, MA 11, MA 15
Farmers (distributed in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.)
- 1% Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk
- Best before: MR 26, AL 01, AL 02, AL 15
- 1% Partly Skimmed Milk
- Best before: MR 24, MR 25, MR 28, MR 31, AL 01, AL 04, AL 07, AL 08, AL 10
- 2% Partly Skimmed Milk
- Best before: AL 01, AL 09
- 3.25% Homogenized Milk
- Best before: MR 24, MR 25, MR 28, MR 31, AL 04, AL 07, AL 09, AL 10
If you have any of the affected products at home, don't consume them. The CFIA advises throwing them out or returning them to the store where they were purchased. The agency is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to additional products being recalled.
Quebec consumers with questions can reach Agropur at 1-800-361-1110. The full list of UPC codes is available on the CFIA's website.