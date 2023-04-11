Tim Hortons Is Bringing Back 2 'Beloved' Discontinued Donuts & Fans Have Suggestions
Walnut Crunch seems to be the most popular suggestion.
Another day, another Tim Hortons marketing ploy, another article about a Tim Hortons marketing ploy. Though this one might actually excite diehard fans of the coffee and fast-food chain.
Tim Hortons is set to revive two "beloved" discontinued donuts to mark National Donut Day on June 2. Though — and here's the kicker — it hasn't actually revealed exactly which donuts they will be.
As Narcity Québec reports, donut lovers have already started offering suggestions and theories (thereby creating hype, attracting the attention of local media outlets like us, and playing right into the hands of savvy marketing executives).
"Tim Hortons guests are extremely passionate about our donuts — including the donuts from Tims history," the company's Director of Culinary Innovation, Tallis Voakes, said in a press release.
"We listened to their feedback and decided it was time to bring back a couple of guest favourites for National Donut Day."
Voakes did offer one hint, saying customers have expressed nostalgia about the returning donuts "for years."
Theories (more like desperate requests) posted online, including, curiously, from Kitchener, Ontario Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, include the glazed and raisin-filled Dutchie, the Orange Twist, the Walnut Crunch, and the Canadian Maple.
\u201c@TimHortons Hoping it\u2019s the Dutchie or the Orange Twist! Both were amazing and deserve this honour!\u201d— Tim Hortons (@Tim Hortons) 1681207262
\u201c@TimHortons If it's not walnut crunch don't speak to me.\u201d— Tim Hortons (@Tim Hortons) 1681207262
Tim Hortons says it will reveal the identities of the two donuts on its social media channels ahead of a planned May 31 sale launch.
The company said the donuts would only be available for a "limited time this summer," but didn't specify how long that would be.
In the meantime, Tim Hortons is encouraging customers to share their guesses.