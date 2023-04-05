Tim Hortons Announced Its Summer Drink Menu, Including A New Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp
Won't it just clog your straw?
Tim Hortons has released its summer 2023 drink menu. It includes four familiar favourites — the Strawberry Frozen Lemonade, Peach Real Fruit Quencher, Strawberry Watermelon Real Fruit Quencher and the Vanilla Iced Latte — as well as three newcomers: the Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp, Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill, and Caramel Toffee Cold Brew.
In a press release, the coffee and fast-food chain describes the former as a regular Tims Iced Capp blended with Oreo cookie crumble and vanilla syrup. To complete the possibly staw-clogging concoction, Tim Hortons tops the drink with vanilla whipped cream and "even more" cookie crumble.
Tim Hortons calls the Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill a "delicious fruit-and-chocolate flavour combination."
Finally, the Caramel Toffee Cold Brew uses toffee syrup and espresso-infused cold foam to embellish 16-hour-steeped coffee.
"From cool and creamy options to frozen coffee classics, and fruity and tangy delights, we've crafted our new cold beverage menu to ensure that Tims will be your go-to destination all spring and summer long, no matter what kind of drink you’re craving," Tim Hortons Director of Beverage Innovation Victoria Stewart said in the release.
The 2023 summer drink menu launches on April 5 at participating Tim Hortons.