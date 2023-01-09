Search on MTL Blog

Tim Hortons Launched A New $3 'Value Breakfast' Menu With 3 Items

Including a new Canadian bacon sandwich.

Senior Editor
The Tim Hortons logo on a restaurant façade.

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

Commuters resorting to Tim Hortons for a quick bite to go with their caffeine have three new cheap options. The fast-food chain has launched a new "value breakfast" menu it's calling TimSelects. The menu consists of three items, all $3 before tax.

First, there's the new, eggless Simply Canadian Bacon Sandwich: ham and cheese on an English muffin. Second, there's the Simply Sausage sandwich: a similarly minimal cheese-covered meat slab on a biscuit. And finally, there's the classic bagel with cream cheese.

The new Tim Hortons TimSelects "value breakfast" menu, including the Simply Canadian Bacon Sandwich, the Simply Sausage sandwich and a classic bagel with cream cheese.The new Tim Hortons TimSelects "value breakfast" menu, including the Simply Canadian Bacon Sandwich, the Simply Sausage sandwich and a classic bagel with cream cheese.CNW Group/Tim Hortons

In a press release, Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi trumpeted the new menu as a manifestation of the company's goal to "serve guests great products at great everyday value, including delicious, craveable foods."

    Senior Editor
    Thomas MacDonald is a Senior Editor for MTL Blog focused on Montreal public transit and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
