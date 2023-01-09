Tim Hortons Launched A New $3 'Value Breakfast' Menu With 3 Items
Including a new Canadian bacon sandwich.
Commuters resorting to Tim Hortons for a quick bite to go with their caffeine have three new cheap options. The fast-food chain has launched a new "value breakfast" menu it's calling TimSelects. The menu consists of three items, all $3 before tax.
First, there's the new, eggless Simply Canadian Bacon Sandwich: ham and cheese on an English muffin. Second, there's the Simply Sausage sandwich: a similarly minimal cheese-covered meat slab on a biscuit. And finally, there's the classic bagel with cream cheese.
The new Tim Hortons TimSelects "value breakfast" menu, including the Simply Canadian Bacon Sandwich, the Simply Sausage sandwich and a classic bagel with cream cheese.CNW Group/Tim Hortons
In a press release, Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi trumpeted the new menu as a manifestation of the company's goal to "serve guests great products at great everyday value, including delicious, craveable foods."