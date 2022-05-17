Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Tim Hortons Is Launching A 'Biebs Brew' & No, It Doesn't Taste Like Justin Bieber

Canadians are hungry for Justin Bieber — literally. Not content with just one food item inspired by Canadian pop and R&B icon Justin Bieber, Tim Hortons is introducing a second.

Following the success of the Justin Bieber Timbits, or "Timbiebs," the fast-food chain is launching the "Biebs Brew," a cold brew informed by the singer's own coffee preferences.

The Biebs Brew is steeped for 16 hours and mixed with French vanilla cream.

The Timbiebs — Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle — are also making a comeback. And to complete the Justin Bieber package, Tim Hortons will sell a stainless steel "Biebs Brew tumbler."

Beliebers will be able to walk out of their local Tim Hortons with Justin Bieber donuts and a Justin Bieber coffee in a Justin Bieber mug as of June 6.

What the company describes as "limited quantities" of Timbiebs merch, including a fanny pack and beanie, will once again be available for purchase too.

Tim Hortons' Biebs Brew and Timbiebs.Tim Hortons' Biebs Brew and Timbiebs.Tim Hortons

"We couldn't stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month," Bieber said in a press release.

He described this collaboration as a lifelong dream. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

"Timbiebs was a huge success — truly beyond all of our expectations — and what made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership," Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi added.

"Even before the Timbiebs collaboration, Justin had often shared with fans how he'd grown up with Tim Hortons and was obsessed with the brand. His commitment to working with us to develop a natural and authentic twist on the Tims experience is what made Timbiebs a hit and we know guests are going to love Biebs Brew and his take on Tims Cold Brew."

