Tim Hortons Shared The Winningest Roll Up To Win Cities In Canada
Montreal is not one of them.
The Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim — ehm, Roll Up To Win contest kicked off on March 7, 2022. Now completely rimless, Roll Up To Win gives Canadians a chance to win some tantalizing prizes — including a car, smartphones, vacations and some measly Tim rewards points — with the purchase of an eligible beverage or snack from the coffee chain.
To further goad Canadians into participating this year, Tim Hortons shared the list of cities it says claimed the most prizes in the 2021 contest.
It seems Quebec didn't fare too well; not a single one of its municipalities cracked the top five. Sydney, Nova Scotia topped the list with what Tim Hortons says were enough winnings to earn more free coffee and donuts per capita than anywhere else in the country.
Saint John, New Brunswick; Chatham, Woodstock, and Orillia, Ontario followed Sydney in the ranking.
Tim Hortons did shout out the residents of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield and Joliette, Quebec, but didn't say exactly where they fell in the list of winningest cities.
Spruce Grove, Alberta; St. John's, Newfoundland; Surrey; Winnipeg; Yellowknife; Iqaluit; Charlottetown; Saskatoon; and Whitehorse were among the other top municipalities.
"We want to thank our loyal guests in Sydney and in the other Roll Up To Win capitals for being so devoted to playing Roll Up with us last year," Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi said in a press release. "We're so excited to kick off another campaign today."
You can see the complete list of Roll Up To Win prizes in 2022 here.