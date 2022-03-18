Trending Topics

Tim Hortons' Beloved Mini Egg Donuts Are Coming Back This Month

Hey, Mini Eggheads! Your time is coming.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons.

Narcity Québec has confirmed that Tim Hortons' beloved mini egg donuts are coming back as of March 23 this year. The seasonal treat consists of pastel Hersey's Eggies* chocolates arranged in a nest of sprinkles atop a glazed donut.

The dessert, dubbed the Easter Nest Dream Donut, is only available for a limited time. It will disappear from shelves after April 18. In 2021, it was on the menu from March 15 to April 6 and cost $1.99. It's unclear if the price will change because of record inflation in 2022.

Tim Hortons Culinary Lead Chef Tallis Voakes said that the Mini Egg donut is one of the chain's most anticipated.

"We only offer this donut for a few weeks every spring — and then you have to wait until next year!" he said in a 2021 press release. "Order this season's Dream Donut while you can!"

MTL Blog can attest to the local popularity of Mini Egg — well, anything. Shops and pâtisseries in the Montreal area are selling everything from gooey Mini Egg cookies to sweat bread with a Mini Egg crumble.

It's unclear what else could be on Tim Hortons' spring menu this year.

In years past, the coffee and pastry chain has launched a strawberry and cream donut (Boston Cream donut with a strawberry glaze), a strawberry dip donut (strawberry glaze and rainbow sprinkles), and a strawberry cheesecake muffin.

A Tim Hortons spokesperson confirmed with MTL Blog customers would be able to redeem a donut prize through the Roll Up to Win contest for a Mini Egg donut. They can also redeem 70 Tim Rewards points to get the treat.

*An earlier version of this article stated that the donuts would include Cadbury eggs like they did in 2021. In fact, they will be Hersey's Eggies.

