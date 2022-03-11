Trending Topics

Tim Hortons Is Casting Quebecers For A Commercial & You Could Earn Up To $2,250

If you're a biker, you could get some Timmie screen time!

If you're on the hunt for a job, then Tim Hortons has got you covered. While Timmies' roll up the rim is offering some stellar prizes, they've also got a stellar job opportunity. Groundglass Casting, which represents Tim Hortons, is looking to cast Quebecers for an upcoming commercial that pays between $750 to $2,250 for a day of filming.

The commercial will be filmed in Toronto between April 4 and 6, and gives you a chance to not only score some possible screen time but earn a decent pay, too!

Ground Glass Casting is looking for men and women aged 25 to 45 to appear in the commercial. There is a catch though! You must be able to drive a motorbike in real life.

A few other requirements include being a Canadian citizen or permanent resident and you must be fully vaccinated.

"No experience is required. We're looking for 'real' people who are comfortable being in front of the camera," Groundglass Casting said. So don't fret if you don't have any Oscar-worthy experience.

Groundglass Casting will be pre-selecting Quebec candidates on March 22. If you are pre-selected, you will have an interview with the director on March 23. If all goes well, you will be asked to undergo a COVID-19 test and meet with a stylist between March 30 and April 3.

Luckily, you'll be compensated for your time. Groundglass is offering $75 for the COVID-19 test and an additional $75 for meeting with the stylist. The casting company will also take care of all travel costs, including an extra $100 for your time travelling to Toronto.

If you're required to stay longer to film, Groundglass will pay you an additional $350 per day. Finally, if your testimony makes the final cut and you land some screen time, you'll receive an extra $1,500.

The shoot does require you to ride a motorcycle, which the casting company will also be providing.

So...who knows, you just might be saying "Toujours Frais!" while walking away with a nice paycheck.

Salary: $750 to $2,250

Company: Tim Hortons

Apply here


