Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim Is Back With A Long List Of Actually-Not-Lame Prizes
You might actually win something this year.
The Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim To Win contest is back again this year — minus the rim. The company is sticking to its pandemic protocol, which replaced inscriptions on slobbery coffee cup rims with a completely touchless system through the Tims app and Tim Rewards card.
Though customers might miss the satisfaction of baring their bottom incisors to gleefully unfurl those miniature cardboard scrolls — the dizzying caffeine-fueled rush of avarice pulsing behind their beady eyes — they do get to sink their teeth into a long list of prizes in 2022 (at the bottom of this article) with a total value of over $100 million.
They'll also get more opportunities to roll — erm, swipe. In addition to swipes for "most" hot and cold drink purchases, Tim Hortons customers will get a roll for breakfast sandwiches and wraps. Orders placed through the Tims app will get an extra roll.
First-time Tim Rewards program users will earn a 70-point bonus when they sign up and make a purchase.
Once again this year, Tim Hortons promises "every roll is a winner!" likely meaning losers will get a handful of rewards points as a consolation prize.
Roll Up To Win runs from March 7 to April 3, 2022, inclusive.
The complete list of prizes is below:
- 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline (15 available)
- six-night vacation at Hilton hotels (10)
- two-night weekend getaway with Hilton (150)
- seven-night CanaDream RV vacation (10)
- Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass (750)
- Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (100)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Smartphone (100)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (20)
- one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC (150,000)
- $1,000 American Express prepaid card (234)
- free movies for a year with Cineplex (50)
- free Cineplex Store digital rental code (70,000)
- $10 off a home premiere rental code on Cineplex Store (20,000)
- $5,000 Home Hardware eGift card (10)
- $100 Home Hardware eGift card (1,000)
- The Bay $100 eGift card (50)
- The Bay $10 promotional eGift card (100,000)
- JOURNIE Rewards fuel for a year card (10)
- 7¢/L discount on your next 50L of fuel with JOURNIE Rewards (250,000)
- 5¢/L discount on your next 100L of fuel with JOURNIE Rewards (250,000)
- $20 Uber Eats digital gift card (20,000)
- SN NOW three-month sports streaming subscription (100,000)
- special edition Tim Hortons x Chilly Moose 12L Harbour Bucket (250)
- special edition Tim Hortons x Chilly Moose 55L Ice Box (50)
- 25% off ChillyMoose.ca digital promo code (250,000)
- $10 Crave digital Promo Code (100,000)
- PKG® Carry Goods travel essentials bundle (300)
- $40 off the Tim Hortons collection at PKGshop.ca (100,000)
- 50% off the Tim Hortons collection at PKGshop.ca (200,000)
- Skullcandy Grind True Wireless earbuds (1,500)
- 40% off Skullcandy.ca (4,000,000)
- one-year subscription to The Athletic (1,000)
- three-month subscription to The Athletic (300,000)
- $25 Tim Card (45,000)
- coffee prizes (more than 9.8 million)
- donut prizes (more than 4.2 million)
- double or triple points on your next MO&P order (20,000,000)
- Tims Rewards points prizes (more than 21.7 million)