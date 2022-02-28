Trending Topics

Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim Is Back With A Long List Of Actually-Not-Lame Prizes

You might actually win something this year.

Senior Editor
Tim Hortons store sign.
Ivansabo | Dreamstime

The Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim To Win contest is back again this year — minus the rim. The company is sticking to its pandemic protocol, which replaced inscriptions on slobbery coffee cup rims with a completely touchless system through the Tims app and Tim Rewards card.

Though customers might miss the satisfaction of baring their bottom incisors to gleefully unfurl those miniature cardboard scrolls — the dizzying caffeine-fueled rush of avarice pulsing behind their beady eyes — they do get to sink their teeth into a long list of prizes in 2022 (at the bottom of this article) with a total value of over $100 million.

They'll also get more opportunities to roll — erm, swipe. In addition to swipes for "most" hot and cold drink purchases, Tim Hortons customers will get a roll for breakfast sandwiches and wraps. Orders placed through the Tims app will get an extra roll.

First-time Tim Rewards program users will earn a 70-point bonus when they sign up and make a purchase.

Once again this year, Tim Hortons promises "every roll is a winner!" likely meaning losers will get a handful of rewards points as a consolation prize.

Roll Up To Win runs from March 7 to April 3, 2022, inclusive.

The complete list of prizes is below:

  • 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline (15 available)
  • six-night vacation at Hilton hotels (10)
  • two-night weekend getaway with Hilton (150)
  • seven-night CanaDream RV vacation (10)
  • Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass (750)
  • Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (100)
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Smartphone (100)
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (20)
  • one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC (150,000)
  • $1,000 American Express prepaid card (234)
  • free movies for a year with Cineplex (50)
  • free Cineplex Store digital rental code (70,000)
  • $10 off a home premiere rental code on Cineplex Store (20,000)
  • $5,000 Home Hardware eGift card (10)
  • $100 Home Hardware eGift card (1,000)
  • The Bay $100 eGift card (50)
  • The Bay $10 promotional eGift card (100,000)
  • JOURNIE Rewards fuel for a year card (10)
  • 7¢/L discount on your next 50L of fuel with JOURNIE Rewards (250,000)
  • 5¢/L discount on your next 100L of fuel with JOURNIE Rewards (250,000)
  • $20 Uber Eats digital gift card (20,000)
  • SN NOW three-month sports streaming subscription (100,000)
  • special edition Tim Hortons x Chilly Moose 12L Harbour Bucket (250)
  • special edition Tim Hortons x Chilly Moose 55L Ice Box (50)
  • 25% off ChillyMoose.ca digital promo code (250,000)
  • $10 Crave digital Promo Code (100,000)
  • PKG® Carry Goods travel essentials bundle (300)
  • $40 off the Tim Hortons collection at PKGshop.ca (100,000)
  • 50% off the Tim Hortons collection at PKGshop.ca (200,000)
  • Skullcandy Grind True Wireless earbuds (1,500)
  • 40% off Skullcandy.ca (4,000,000)
  • one-year subscription to The Athletic (1,000)
  • three-month subscription to The Athletic (300,000)
  • $25 Tim Card (45,000)
  • coffee prizes (more than 9.8 million)
  • donut prizes (more than 4.2 million)
  • double or triple points on your next MO&P order (20,000,000)
  • Tims Rewards points prizes (more than 21.7 million)
