Tinder Has A New Feature That Helps You Filter Out F**kboys (If You Want)
Swipe smarter, not harder. 📱💕
Some lonely hearts are looking for love that will go the distance, while others are open to juggling multiple romantic connections. Whether you're in it for the long haul or just aiming to add some spice to your love life, there are hearts out there that will beat for you and Tinder has a new feature to help you find them faster.
A recent survey shows that 73% of singles on the dating app want to match with others who are clear about what they want. To help users swipe with precision, Tinder is launching a "Relationship Types" label to bring like-minded lovers together.
Users can specify whether they're seeking monogamy, ethical non-monogamy, an open relationship, polyamory, or are open to exploring. A badge appears under members' profile photos to show their choice.
The update helps singles narrow down their desired form of connection, building on the success of the recent "Relationship Goals" feature that saw 40% of users share a broad interest in long-term love and 13% specify they're seeking short-term flings.
In the past three months, around 60% of Tinder members have added a label to indicate a preference for "long-term, open to short," "short-term, open to long," "short term, new friends," or "still figuring it out." In fact, Relationship Goals has become the second-most popular profile label, aside from zodiac sign (duh).
Unfortunately, there's still no feature to help you filter out fish photos.