6 Montreal Restaurants Are Among Canada's Best For Dates According To A New Ranking
They're Bumble and OpenTable approved!🍴
There's a Montreal restaurant for every occasion, especially the romantic kind. If you've been texting with someone on a dating app and are ready to take things to the next level by meeting IRL, Bumble and OpenTable have you covered. The online dating and resto reservation app have teamed up to compile "Take it Offline: 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in Canada." Six gorgeous spots spread across Montreal that "always rate highly for date night" made the list.
Bar George
Price: 💸💸💸
Where: 1440, rue Drummond
Reason to Try: Located inside Le Mount Stephen hotel in the Golden Square Mile, Bar George offers chic cocktails and gourmet meals in a romantic setting. You can order British cuisine with a Québécois twist, like the Beef Wellington with pastry-wrapped filet mignon, mushroom duxelles, prosciutto, sautéed kale, sweet potato purée, wild Québec berries and green peppercorn sauce ($64) or the Grilled Swordfish with mushy peas, bacon, smoked crème fraîche, frisée and matelote red wine sauce ($58). Vegetarian options are also available. Signature cocktails include the $17 Jardin Botanique (vodka Ketel One Botanical peach & orange blossom, Cinzano, lemon juice, orange, hibiscus) and $24 Bittersweet (bourbon Buffalo Trace, sirop de figue, Angostura amers, orange bitters).
Chez Sophie
Price: 💸💸💸
Where: 1974, rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Reason to Try: This elegant French restaurant in Little Burgundy serves quality fare that reviewers have described as "creative, unusual [and] very satisfying." A meal can get pricey fast, but the service and ambiance come highly recommended. Some top menu items include the seared scallops with bottarga (salted fish roe), vegetable casserole and zucchini mousseline sauce ($60), and the Angus beef filet with green beans, chanterelle and black truffle puff pastry ($63).
Graziella Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Where: 116, rue McGill
Reason to Try: This Old Montreal restaurant serves a modern take on Italian classics like Cappelletti stuffed pasta filled with Stracchino cheese in black truffle infused butter sauce ($36) and braised beef short rib with beets, turnips and brussel sprouts ($47). You can pick from dozens of wine options and top off your meal with homemade ice cream or cookies.
Hoogan & Beaufort
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Where: 4095, rue Molson
Reason to Try: The word "exceptional" gets thrown around a lot from reviewers of this Rosemont restaurant housed in a converted warehouse. The dinner menu spans popular first course options, like bluefin tuna with prunes, beetroot and daikon ($28), and the duck breast main course with brocolli, radish and Maitake mushrooms ($45). Fans also swear by the tasting menu that comes with a first, second and main course, along with dessert, for $95 per person. To get the perfect wine pairing with your meal adds an extra $60.
La Fabrique
Price: 💸💸💸
Where: 3619, rue Saint Denis
Reason to Try: La Fabrique, nestled between the Plateau and the Latin Quarter, focuses on seasonal dishes, so you can start your meal with a pumpkin soup for two served by the jug ($15). The salads at this restaurant are a serious draw. Not only do they look like works of art, but the portions are generous. There's a popular vegan cassoulet with romano bean, lion's mane mushroom, sweet and sour tofu, ginger/carrot purée, coriander and kohlrabi salad ($25) and a pulled pork burger with homemade fries cooked in duck fat ($20).
40 Westt
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Where: 2305, boul. des Sources, Pointe-Claire
Reason to Try: This West Island steakhouse and raw bar is known for its freshly shucked oysters and "great steak prepared perfectly." You can get a shellfish cocktail with a lobster claw, half lobster tail, Malpeque oyster and U6-8 colossal shrimp served with grilled pineapple cocktail sauce and aioli ($44) or boneless ribeye steak with garlic mashed potatoes, a baked potato, home-cut fries or garlic sautéed spinach ($64). There's also a two-person multi-course menu that ranges from $180 to $210 depending on your surf and turf breakdown. 40Westt also boasts great martinis and live jazz performances.