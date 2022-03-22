Trudeau & Singh Announced A Deal To Keep The Liberals In Power For The Next Few Years
The Liberal Party and the NDP have reached an agreement to "deliver results for Canadians now."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he and New Democratic Party leader, Jagmeet Singh have signed an agreement that will help keep the Liberal Party in power until 2025.
Trudeau shared the news during a March 22 press conference where he ensured Canadians that the Liberals and the NDP will "work together to put people and families first, deliver results, and build a better future."
"Today I am announcing that the Liberal Party has reached an agreement with the New Democratic Party to deliver results for Canadians now," Justin Trudeau said. "This supply and confidence agreement starts today and will be in place until the end of this parliament in 2025."
While the decision to join forces was one that the prime minister "thought long and hard about", Trudeau made it clear that stability is necessary for Canadians at the moment.
"What this means is that during this uncertain time, the government can function with predictability and stability and present and implement budgets and get things done for Canadians," Trudeau stated.
Despite being different political parties, and standing for different things, Trudeau and Singh are determined to put the "needs and interests of Canadians first," the prime minister said during the news conference. "That's why we're taking this step."
According to Trudeau, the Liberal Party and the NDP have agreed to take action on various areas of public interest and necessity including more well-paying jobs, economic growth, climate action, housing and childcare affordability, better health care and continued reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.
Jagmeet Singh also chimed in on the matter saying "New Democrats will always use power to make life better for Canadians," the NDP leader shared in a Tweet on March 22. "Now we're using our power to deliver the biggest expansion of health care in a generation — with Dental Care and Pharmacare."
Despite the agreement targeting areas that would ultimately benefit Canadians, not everyone seems to be on board with the idea.
Interim leader of the Conservative Party, Candice Bergen tweeted out that she believes the NDP-Liberal coalition is "nothing more than a callous attempt by Trudeau to hold on to power."