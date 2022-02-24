Trending Topics

Trudeau Responded To The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine & Shared Canada's Response

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also shared remarks in Ukrainian.

Senior Editor
​Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to European and American leaders on February 11.
JustinTrudeau | Twitter

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, calling the military action "an attack on democracy, on international law, on human rights and on freedom."

He announced a new round of what he called "severe" sanctions that target "58 individuals and entities including members of the Russian elite and their family members," as well as Russian banks.

The sanctions include specific action against Russia's minister of defence, minister of finance and minister of justice. In addition, Canada is cancelling all Russian export permits.

Trudeau said the sanctions will have "severe costs on complicit Russian elites" and "limit President Putin's ability to continue funding this unjustified invasion."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a Ukrainian-Canadian, also took to the podium Thursday with harsh words for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who she said is personally responsible for any human loss as a result of Russian military action.

"Today he cements his place in the ranks of the reviled European dictators who caused such carnage in the twentieth century."

Freeland then spoke directly to fellow Ukrainian-Canadians, saying "now is the time for us to be strong as we support our friends and family in Ukraine."

She also shared remarks in Ukrainian.

Canada has already enacted sanctions in response to Russia's recognition of the independence of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They include action against members of the Duma legislative body and sanctions on Russian financial institutions.

Canada also sent additional troops and equipment to Europe to bolster NATO allies.

