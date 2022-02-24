Trudeau Responded To The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine & Shared Canada's Response

We use cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. Learn More
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, calling the military action "an attack on democracy, on international law, on human rights and on freedom."
He announced a new round of what he called "severe" sanctions that target "58 individuals and entities including members of the Russian elite and their family members," as well as Russian banks.
The sanctions include specific action against Russia's minister of defence, minister of finance and minister of justice. In addition, Canada is cancelling all Russian export permits.
Trudeau said the sanctions will have "severe costs on complicit Russian elites" and "limit President Putin's ability to continue funding this unjustified invasion."
Canada condemns \u2013 in the strongest possible terms \u2013 Russia\u2019s egregious attack on Ukraine. These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine\u2019s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of Russia\u2019s obligations under international law and the Charter of the UN.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a Ukrainian-Canadian, also took to the podium Thursday with harsh words for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who she said is personally responsible for any human loss as a result of Russian military action.
"Today he cements his place in the ranks of the reviled European dictators who caused such carnage in the twentieth century."
Freeland then spoke directly to fellow Ukrainian-Canadians, saying "now is the time for us to be strong as we support our friends and family in Ukraine."
She also shared remarks in Ukrainian.
Canada has already enacted sanctions in response to Russia's recognition of the independence of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They include action against members of the Duma legislative body and sanctions on Russian financial institutions.
Canada also sent additional troops and equipment to Europe to bolster NATO allies.
Unlike the demonstrations in Quebec City and Montreal, where protesters made their point and promptly left, the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa wreaked havoc on daily life in the capital for 23 days before police cleared it out. Now, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is suggesting the city should begin selling the cars and trucks that have been towed in connection to the convoy.
"We actually have the ability to confiscate those vehicles and sell them," Watson told CBC News. "And I want to see them sold. I don't want the return to these people who've been causing such frustration and angst in our community."
According to CBC, the mayor claimed the city can legally sell these cars thanks to the Emergencies Act invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 14. He told the news outlet that he'd like Ottawa to use the sales to offset the cost of managing the protest.
The Freedom Convoy has been incredibly costly for Ottawa. According to a press release by the Ottawa Police Service in late January, the estimated policing cost of the protest was over $800,000 per day. This is without even considering the cost the protests have been having on local businesses and their employees as well as the emotional toll the protests are having on the citizens of Ottawa.
Related protests along the border have been blocking trade with the U.S. — and costing Canada through the nose.
The blockade on the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit, for instance, "affected about $390 million in trade each day," Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said in a press conference. "This bridge supports 30% of all trade by road between Canada and the United States, our most important trading partner."
At a press conference on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland announced a series of new programs and COVID-19 benefits that will replace the current Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB).
Freeland said the programs will include "more targeted measures" in contrast to what she called the "very broad-based support that was appropriate at the height of our lockdowns."
Among those new programs is the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, which will provide $300 a week to eligible workers who can't work because of a lockdown in their area between October 24, 2021, and May 7, 2022, according to a press release.
There are also rent and wage subsidy programs for the tourism and hospitality industry (up to 75%) and other "hard-hit" businesses (up to 50%) that "can show they have faced deep and enduring losses," Freeland said.
The CRB, which ends on October 23, provided income support for workers who were directly affected by COVID-19 and weren't eligible for standard employment insurance benefits.
For a period of 54 weeks, workers could "receive $1,000 ($900 after taxes withheld) or $600 ($540 after taxes withheld) for a 2 week period" if they qualified.
"Providing support to businesses and workers during lockdown allowed us all to do the right thing together and to save lives," the deputy prime minister said at the press conference.
I know I am, friends. And if travelling seems like something you'd love to do, but don't have the funds to follow up on, then I've got some great news. Travelling is not as expensive as you might think.
If beautiful views and historical are your thing (and they totally are, don't even lie), then you'll fall in love with Kuala Lumpur. Here, you can check out the National Museum, the KL Tower, and the Bird Park, and then grab some curry at a local curry house.
Historical sites, beautiful beaches, urban centres, caves, castles, and much more are waiting for you to explore them in this Albainain city. Helpful hint: when visiting Vlore, make sure you dine on some seafood, which is super fresh and flavourful.
With (lots of) temples, museums, public gardens, waterfalls, palaces, and more, this Northern Thailand spot is perfect for those of us who want to learn a little bit and admire nature while on vacation.
Not only is Kathmandu full of gorgeous sights, but it's also full of super fun things to do. You can flightsee a mountain, go hiking through the Kathmandu Valley, attend a festivals, and a whole lot more.
Adana is rich with history, and is now full of super intreresting and awesome spots to go and visit. Or, if history's not your thing, you can always check out the Varda Bridge, where a scene from Skyfall was filmed.
The Philippines is one seriously beautiful country, and Bacolod is home to tons of super interesting places to go. There are historical and religious spots, museums, cold water springs, nature parks, and tons of other awesome ways to enjoy your stay.
Mysore is honestly such an awesome city. It's situated in Karnataka, in Southern India, and there are tons of beautiful things to see - like the Karanji Lake, for example. Plus, it's home of the famous Mysore Pak dish, a sweet Indian dessert.
Honestly, what's not to love about Morocco? The whole country is incredibly beautiful, and Tangier is an amazing mix of culutre, history, beauty, good food, and good vibes, making it one seriously awesome travel destination.
This giant European city is more than worth a visit at least once in your life. There's so much to do and see in Budapest, I don't even know where to begin; but just make sure to check out the beautiful Opera House, and the National Gallery art museum.
Katowice is pretty much every theatre lover's dream. There are tons of shows, films, and concerts, and theatre-related events, going on in Katowice at pretty much all times; plus tons of theatres and opera houses to check out, too.
If you love nature, you're going to love this Brazilian city. Although it's a pretty huge and urban spot, Belo Horizonte still has some gorgeous places to absorb all those awesome nature vibes, like the Pampulha lake.
Europe is like the holy grail of backpacking destinations. It's almost a rite of passage once you finish school, to pack your bags and head off to Europe with a best friend or significant lover to have the time of your life.
It's yourchance to see the world and some of the most amazing architecture, partying and food you'll ever find. Since Europe is such a small continent all those magical countries are packed in together making it so easy to hop from one to another by train or bus!
The only downfall of backpacking Europe is that it can get a little pricey. So if you still want that once in a lifetime experience, but are looking to save your bucks as much as possible, these European cities are where you should go.
Travelling Europe isn't out of your reach anymore!
Average Meal: $4.48
Average Accommodations: $8.50/night
Average Beer: $1.18
Kiev is a very historical city in Ukraine. Their main attraction is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, a monastery which encompasses several gold-domed churches. It is included on the World Heritage list and is a must-see when you visit Ukraine.
Kiev also features many gorgeous buildings with ancient architecture. If you wish to learn more about the history visit the Golden Gate Museum.
Budapest is a very interesting city. It is split into two regions by the Chain Bridge, with the hilly area of Buda at the top and the flat area of Pest below. Budapest is also widely known for its amazing food culture. Try their traditional stuffed cabbage, hungarian soup or a range of delicious pasta dishes.
Bucharest is the gorgeous capital city of Romania. There's some amazing things to see while you're in this city like their magnificent Parliament building with 1,100 rooms or their Arcul de Triumf. It's also one of the cheapest locations in Europe right now, so don't worry about spending big bucks while you're there.
Average Meal: $10.00
Average Accommodations: $20/night
Average Beer: $4.00
Naples is an amazing location to visit in Italy. From authentic pasta dishes to beautiful water-front views you won't be disappointed here. It's also home to the famous Mount Vesuvius, an active and constantly smoking volcano that tourists can climb!
Average Meal: $5.50
Average Accommodations: $10/night
Average Beer: $1.50
This city is filled with historic monuments and churches that hold an amazing amount of culture and beauty. Visit the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral or the Boyana Church while you're there. Walk around the streets and enjoy the never-ending amount of street art as well!
Average Meal: $4.50
Average Accommodations: $15/night
Average Beer: $1.50
Prague is known for it's historic culture. Their Old Town Square, Charles Bridge and many other colourful buildings and churches offer many places for tourists to explore while they're here. You can also catch some rare Pokemon too!
Belgrade, Serbia has so much to offer. Whether you enjoy exploring beautiful architectural buildings, such as the Belgrade Fortress, enjoy strolling through parks on a relaxing afternoon, or spending your days in one of the numerous cafes and restaurants, there's something for everyone to enjoy here!
Average Meal: $6.50
Average Accommodations: $15/night
Average Beer: $2.20
There's so many beautiful things to see in Croatia, plus it's also one of the cheapest places to travel in Europe right now. It's filled with unreal national parks and gorgeous beaches. The city of Zagreb is no different. With amazing cathedrals, lakes and museums to visit, this city contains all the culture you could ever want on your trip.
Lisbon is packed with fun activities! Take a tram and explore the city streets, visit one of their beautiful beaches for a relaxing afternoon, or visit some of the crazy castles and monuments! Oh, and don't forget to try an authentic Pastel de Nata (Portuguese egg tart) while you're there.
Average Meal: $4.50
Average Accommodations: $12/night
Average Beer: $1.75
Krakow, Poland is known for it's preserved medieval core and their Jewish quarter. Visit some amazing castles like the Wawel Castle or see the unbelievable underground chapels and lakes of the Wieliczka Salt Mines!
The core of Sarajevo, Bosnia is filled with history and monuments representing their previous struggles. They have monuments representing the 1914 assassination of the Archduke Franz Ferdinand, which began World War 1, and a monument representing the 1984 Winter Olympics. You can visit their magical springs and rivers as well.
Okay, there's no European location better than Greece. With the classic white houses built into the hills with a background of bright blue water, it's an unbelievably magical destination. Greece is a bit more expansive than the average European country but Santorini is actually cheaper than most. Relax on their unlimited beaches, soak in hot springs, or go on an adventurous volcano hike!
This will be one trip you most definitely won't forget.
Madrid is one of the most beautiful and elegant cities in Europe. You can stroll down their classic boulevards, walk through their manicured parks, or stroll through the halls of their magical art museums. Visit the beautiful Plaza de Cibles, pictured above!
Berlin is an amazing city to explore, and there's many ways to enjoy it for cheap too. Take a trip up Reichstag dome for a fantastic, panorama view. Or tour the art house for only €7 and see an amazing collection of graffiti. You can also visit the Berliner Dom pictured above!
Average Meal: $16.00
Average Accommodations: $20/night
Average Beer: $6.00
Nice is a gorgeous city in France, that's an undeniable fact. Explore the amazing beaches in and around this city for some sun-tanning time or have some wine on a terrasse with a view of the French Riviera! They also have some amazing museums and cathedrals to explore.
Average Meal: $16.00
Average Accommodations: $22.50
Average Beer: $3.85
Florence is probably my favourite city in Italy from when I traveled there. It has beautiful cathedrals such as the Florence Cathedral pictured above or the Basilica of Santa Croce. They also have an amazing leather market where you can buy leather purses, wallets, shoes, and belts! Don't forget to check out the Ponte Vecchio, which is a medieval stone bridge filled with art galleries you can walk through.
Dublin is a super cool city which features a perfect mix of nature and city life to experience while you're there. Visit the Cliffs of Moher for some amazing views or go to the guinness storehouse where they first created the famous beer. The nightlife is very impressive here, which is perfect for young travellers and Irish people are some of the nicest you'll ever meet!
Average Meal: $10.95
Average Accommodations: $14/night
Average Beer: $3.85
Known for it's artistic and musical history, being home to Mozart, Beethoven and Sigmund Freud, this city is something special indeed. Check out their palaces, like Schönbrunn Palace or visit Prater, their public park with a giant ferris wheel. There's some amazing culture to absorb in this city and you definitely won't want to miss out.