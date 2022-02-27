Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
government of canada

The Government Of Canada Is Sending $25 Million Worth Of Protective Equipment To Ukraine

"To help the people of Ukraine defend themselves," Trudeau said.

Staff Writer
The Government Of Canada Is Sending $25 Million Worth Of Protective Equipment To Ukraine
Palinchak | Dreamstime

On Sunday, February 27, the Government of Canada's minister of foreign affairs, Mélanie Joly, announced the country's plan to send Ukraine $25 million of equipment for its soldiers.

"Ukraine has asked for more equipment to keep their soldiers safe. They need helmets, body armour and gas masks. Canada is delivering just that with an additional $25M worth of protective gear. And there will be more," Joly tweeted.

So far in 2022, Canada has also offered the Government of Ukraine loans of up to $620 million "to support the country's economic resilience and governance reforms."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided more details on the $25 million of equipment being sent to Ukraine.

"To help the people of Ukraine defend themselves, we're sending them additional military supplies that have been requested — including night vision goggles, body armour, gas masks, and helmets," Trudeau wrote.

He then continued to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's "brazen disregard for international law and human rights," adding that his government will continue to be there for the people of Ukraine.

This news comes only hours after Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced the closure of Canada's airspace to all Russian aircraft operators, which came into effect at 9 a.m. on Sunday, February 27.

"We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine," Alghabra tweeted.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canada airspace

Canada's Airspace Is Closed To Russian Airlines 'Effective Immediately'

The announcement was made at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Robert Aardenburg | Unsplash

On Sunday morning, the federal government announced that "Canada's airspace is closed to Russian aircraft operators," effective immediately.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement on Twitter at 9 a.m. on February 27.

Keep ReadingShow less

Quebec Orders SAQ To Remove All Russian Alcohol Products In Solidarity With Ukraine

The SAQ said they will and have already removed Russian alcohol from their shelves.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Quebec has become the latest province in Canada to ban the sale of Russian alcohol amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Minister of Finance Eric Girard said in a tweet on February 25 that he had requested that the Société des alcools du Québec remove all Russian products.

Keep ReadingShow less

This Quebec Restaurant Removed “Poutine” From Its Menu In Solidarity With Ukraine

"From now on, we are the inventor of cheese sauce fries," Le Roy Jucep wrote.

Le Roy Jucep | Facebook

A Drummondville restaurant, Le Roy Jucep, which has prided itself as being the "inventor of the poutine," announced on their Facebook page on February 24 that they would officially be removing the word "poutine" from their menu and social media pages.

The post indicated that their decision to remove the word "poutine" was directly linked to the current crisis in Ukraine, who was invaded by Russia on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less
montreal jobs

These 7 Government Of Canada Jobs Are Open & They Pay Over $100,000

Looking for a job that pays over six-figures? 💸

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

The job search isn't always easy, luckily the Government of Canada is hiring, and these seven jobs have annual salaries that exceed $100,000, so you could potentially be earning a six-figure salary.

The Government of Canada is looking to fill a number of positions all across the country including in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, to name a few.

Keep ReadingShow less