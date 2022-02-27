The Government Of Canada Is Sending $25 Million Worth Of Protective Equipment To Ukraine

With inflation reaching recent highs, making more money is on everyone's priority list, and these jobs do just that. In fact, the highest-paying job on this list can have you earning $141,000 a year.
Any and all jobs pertaining to federal public services and core public administration within the Canadian government require candidates to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and attest to their vaccination status.
So, if you're on the hunt for a new job, then take a look at these seven Government of Canada positions that are open right now and just might be right for you.
Managers, Practices, Procedures and Internal Controls
Salary: $94,387 - $119,430
Organization: House Of Commons
Where: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: Candidates are required to have a bachelor's degree in administration, finance, or a combination of education, training, and relevant experience. You should have experience in dealing with complex corporate-wide projects and business issues.
Ideal applicants will be accountable for providing expertise in the design, and monitoring of standards, measure, and performance management for business process improvements. Assets for this job include certifications in internal auditing and professional accounting designation. The deadline to apply is March 3, 2022.
Apply here
Technology Professionals and Operational Support
Salary: $84,050 - $102,250
Organization: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Where: Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.
Who Should Apply: Candidates will be required to support investigations against threats to the safety of Canadians, and contribute and influence project deliverables that support technical operations, including the collection, processing, and analysis of data in support of CSIS investigations.
Applicants must have an undergraduate or Master's degree or technologist diploma with a focus in computer science, electrical engineering, network security, telecommunications or similar engineering disciplines. The deadline to apply is March 30, 2022.
Apple here
Costing Financial Advisor
Salary: $92,144 - $118,741
Organization: Shared Services Canada
Where: Various Locations
Who Should Apply: Candidates with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting, finance, business administration, commerce, or economics.
Assets for the position include accounting operations, development and interpretation of financial policies, and financial monitoring. Bilingualism is essential for this position. The deadline to apply is March 2, 2022.
Apply here
Orchestra Manager
Salary: $79,500.00 - $116,600
Organization: National Arts Centre
Who Should Apply: Candidates will be required to oversee management and supervision of the musicians and operations of the Orchestra, including scheduling, and implementing programs and activities including concerts, national and international tours, recordings, and broadcast.
Applications should have a university degree in music and a minimum of eight years of experience in performing arts management and extensive working knowledge of the operations of symphony orchestras or other performing arts. Being bilingual is an asset, but not a requirement.
Apply here
Cyber Threat Assessor
Salary: $83,055 to $104,288
Organization: Communications Security Establishment
Where: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: While no specific areas of study are listed in the job posting, candidates are required to have a university degree and be eligible for a top-secret security clearance for this role.
Experience in information systems or cybersecurity issues, international affairs, social sciences, analyzing qualitative and quantitative data, and writing about geopolitics, international affairs, technology, economics, security or social science. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2022.
Apply here
Manager, Strategic Policy Liaison
Salary: $109,700 to $141,900
Organization: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Where: Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver.
Who Should Apply: Candidates will be responsible for directing a team whose responsibilities may include researching, undertaking analysis and providing advice to the senior management on a wide variety of policy issues. The role comes with a number of competitive benefits, including a defined benefit pension plan, maternity, and parental leave benefits, 4 weeks vacation, personal and family leave days.
A degree from a recognized post-secondary institution in commerce, business administration, finance, economics, accounting, public administration, actuarial science, law or a relevant field is required. Bilingualism is imperative, while English is essential. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2022.
Apply here
Analyst and Unit Head
Salary: $88,618 to $116,116
Organization: Statistics Canada
Where: Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Sherbrooke and Halifax.
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in economics, sociology, or statistics. Experience in managing projects and researching, analyzing, and integrating data. Various language skills are necessary.
English and French are essential for this role, and priority will be given to veterans first and then to Canadian citizens and permanent residents. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2022.
Apply here
