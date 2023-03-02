We Asked ChatGPT What Tourist Traps To Avoid In Quebec & Quebecers Will Probably Agree
Most of these spots are very popular... too popular. 👀
Tourist traps can be a real bummer during your vacation. Quebec has many popular attractions that come with long waiting lines and pricey entrance fees, sometimes resulting in a not-so-great experience.
We asked ChatGPT what tourist traps you should avoid in Quebec, and the answers might make you want to reconsider your trip itinerary.
Here are eight Quebec tourist attractions that might disappoint you, according to ChatGPT.
Rue Sainte-Catherine In Montreal
ChatGPT's first pick is the Quebec metropolis's main commercial artery.
"Although this street is known for its shopping and entertainment, it can also be a tourist trap with high prices and crowded shops."
Old Quebec City's Touristy Restaurants
Old Quebec is simply stunning, but ChatGPT recommends that you think twice about spending money on food in the area.
The AI bot warns that you might end up snacking on "overpriced, low-quality food," and suggests that you ask locals for recommendations instead.
Montmorency Falls
ChatGPT noted some visitors found the admission fee "too high for what it offers."
Quebec's Ice Hotel
The iconic ice hotel is certainly unique, but perhaps you might want to consider a day tour instead of an overnight stay.
ChatGPT says the seasonal hotel "can be quite expensive, and the rooms can be uncomfortable for those not used to sleeping in cold temperatures."
Bonsecours Market In Old Montreal
Though the sleepy public market is often recommended in travel guides, ChatGPT says the market n Old Montreal "can be a tourist trap with overpriced souvenirs and items sold to visitors."
Château Frontenac High Tea
You can't miss the towering Château Frontenac when you visit Quebec City, but perhaps a simple walk inside the lobby is where you should draw the line.
"While the Château Frontenac is a beautiful and historic hotel, the high tea service can be quite expensive and not always worth the price for the quality of food and service," ChatGPT writes.
Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Basilica
The basilica holds importance for many Catholics in Canada and even the pope deemed it worthy of a visit. But Chat GPT warns that "while this basilica is a beautiful and historic site, visitors may find the entrance fee too high, especially if they are not particularly interested in religious history."
La Ronde Amusement Park
Montreal's amusement park on Île Sainte-Hélène has seasonal events and fun roller coasters for thrill-seekers.
However, ChatGPT says it may be a place some people want to avoid because of the expensive admission fees and food options on-site.
And as any amusement park, you must be willing to wait in long queues for popular rides.