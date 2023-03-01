4 All-Inclusive Resorts In Quebec For The Perfect Quebecation
You don't need to leave la belle province to fell like you're on vacation
Winter is still going strong, so you're probably dreaming about sandy beaches and heat waves. But if your work schedule doesn't allow you to fly off to a warm destination right now, there are various all-inclusive Quebec resorts that can give you the vacation feeling you deserve.
Here are four local all-inclusive resorts where you can take a break from Montreal and just chill out:
Estérel Resort For Foodies
Price: All-inclusive packages start at $338/night per person
Address: 39, boulevard Fridolin-Simard, Estérel, QC
Why You Should Go: The all-inclusive package is a good option if you want to treat yourself to some comfort food. It includes breakfast, a two-course lunch, and a four-course dinner. You'll also have the chance to go to the swimming pool or to relax in a hot tub.
Club Med Québec Charlevoix For Outdoor Enthusiasts
Price: At the time of writing, all-inclusive packages start at $424/adult. Reservations on the weekend are a minimum of two nights.
Address: 1, rue de la Montagne-Secrète, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, QC
Why You Should Go: With this option, you'll have access to an open bar, a spa, gourmet food, and ski or snowboard lessons to practice your skills.
Moulin Wakefield Mill Hotel For Art Lovers
Price: The "Art Lovers" package is $440 for two nights of accommodation for two people.
Address: 60, chemin Mill, Wakefield, QC
Why You Should Go: This package lets you have a five-course dinner with your bae, accommodation for two nights, breakfast in the mornings, and access for two to the National Art Gallery of Canada.
Fairmont Le Château Montebello For A Once-In-A-Lifetime Splurge
Price: The "Stay & Dine" Package is $565/night per person in a Fairmont room based on double occupancy.
Address: 392, rue Notre Dame, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: In addition to spending a night in a stunning four-star hotel, you'll have the chance to choose between a table d'hôte dinner at Aux Chantignoles restaurant or a family-style diner at the barbecue. Breakfast is also included.