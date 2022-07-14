WestJet Flights Are Delayed Across Canada Due To A System Outage
Check-in, payment services and flight planning have all been impacted.
WestJet announced early on July 14 that an outage is affecting the airline's airport check-in, flight planning and payment services in airports across Canada and abroad — a situation that is causing major flight delays.
\u201cAn intermittent IT outage is impacting @WestJet\u2019s airport check-in, flight planning and website and operations.\n\nWe will continue to provide updates and appreciate our guests patience and understanding. Guests impacted will be reaccommodated.\n\nMore: https://t.co/bQJXL83b2e\u201d— WestJet News (@WestJet News) 1657808865
This only adds further salt to travellers' wounds, with many hit by flight delays and cancellations by many Canadian and other airlines or stuck in airport lineups, or lineups to get passports in order to travel.
In a statement released by WestJet, the airline said it is "working to restore service and encourage guests to arrive early and check their flight status due to delays with the check-in process at the airport."
For travellers whose flights have been delayed, WestJet stated that they will re-accommodate those affected by the halt in operation.
The outage has certainly left travellers upset — with many taking to social media to express their disdain over yet another major IT outage.
\u201cAt the airport trying to get back to Canada. @WestJet \u2018s system is completely down at the terminal so no one can check in or check baggage. Considering the #rogers debacle last week perhaps we should consider re-learning how to rely less on machines.\ud83d\ude44\u201d— Nicola CorreiaDamude (@Nicola CorreiaDamude) 1657795620
"At the airport trying to get back to Canada. WestJet's system is completely down at the terminal so no one can check in or check baggage," one traveller tweeted out.
\u201c3 hours now stood in this queue for @WestJet check in here in @DublinAirport and no movement all due to systems outage. Absolutely abysmal.\u201d— Newcastle Flyer (@Newcastle Flyer) 1657804777
One traveller at the Dublin airport claimed that they'd been standing in line for three hours with "no movement all due to systems outage. Absolutely abysmal," they wrote.
WestJet apologized for the inconvenience, stating, "We thank all guests for their patience as we continue to work towards resolving the issue."
With the most recent Rogers outage and airports across Canada experiencing non-stop delays and onerous wait times, it's no surprise that travellers are fed up.
\u201cIT Outage Update:\n@WestJet check-in services nationwide have been restored. \n\nSelf-serve baggage drop continues to experience issues in Calgary, Ottawa, Saskatoon & Halifax.\n\nGuests are encouraged to arrive early and check flight status before heading to the airport.\u201d— WestJet News (@WestJet News) 1657815240
As of 12:15 p.m., WestJet revealed that their check-in services have, in fact, been restored nationwide. However, it remains unclear if check-in services are now operational abroad.
Despite WestJet's check-in services returning to normal operation, the airline is still experiencing issues with self-served baggage drop, mainly at the Calgary, Ottawa, Saskatoon, and Halifax airports, the carrier stated.
"Guests are encouraged to arrive early and check flight status before heading to the airport," WestJet wrote.
