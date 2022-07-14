Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
westjet

WestJet Flights Are Delayed Across Canada Due To A System Outage

Check-in, payment services and flight planning have all been impacted.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
WestJet plane wing. Right: People waiting at airport.

WestJet plane wing. Right: People waiting at airport.

Robseguin | Dreamstime, Ufuk Uyanik | Dreamstime

WestJet announced early on July 14 that an outage is affecting the airline's airport check-in, flight planning and payment services in airports across Canada and abroad — a situation that is causing major flight delays.

This only adds further salt to travellers' wounds, with many hit by flight delays and cancellations by many Canadian and other airlines or stuck in airport lineups, or lineups to get passports in order to travel.

In a statement released by WestJet, the airline said it is "working to restore service and encourage guests to arrive early and check their flight status due to delays with the check-in process at the airport."

For travellers whose flights have been delayed, WestJet stated that they will re-accommodate those affected by the halt in operation.

The outage has certainly left travellers upset — with many taking to social media to express their disdain over yet another major IT outage.

"At the airport trying to get back to Canada. WestJet's system is completely down at the terminal so no one can check in or check baggage," one traveller tweeted out.

One traveller at the Dublin airport claimed that they'd been standing in line for three hours with "no movement all due to systems outage. Absolutely abysmal," they wrote.

WestJet apologized for the inconvenience, stating, "We thank all guests for their patience as we continue to work towards resolving the issue."

With the most recent Rogers outage and airports across Canada experiencing non-stop delays and onerous wait times, it's no surprise that travellers are fed up.

As of 12:15 p.m., WestJet revealed that their check-in services have, in fact, been restored nationwide. However, it remains unclear if check-in services are now operational abroad.

Despite WestJet's check-in services returning to normal operation, the airline is still experiencing issues with self-served baggage drop, mainly at the Calgary, Ottawa, Saskatoon, and Halifax airports, the carrier stated.

"Guests are encouraged to arrive early and check flight status before heading to the airport," WestJet wrote.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...