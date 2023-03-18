You Can Unwind At This Private Island Airbnb Only 1 Hour From Montreal (PHOTOS)
Oh, and it's even got a private spa, too.
If you've been looking for the ultimate getaway for some much-needed rest and relaxation, then we've totally got you covered. This Airbnb an hour from Montreal not only has its own private spa but it's located on a private island. Talk about being completely secluded, right?
This little piece of heaven is located in the Chertsey area of the Laurentians and can accommodate up to six people. The century-old cottage, which was completely renovated in 2006, is part of the Les Chalets du Lac Grenier estate, which is nestled in the heart of a 35-acre forest.
As mentioned, you'll be able to bask in all the private island has to offer, including a private spa — allowing you to fully unwind.
As you enter the cabin, you'll be met first with the grand living room fitted with a large sofa and a stone fireplace, which adds a cozy touch to the space. The living room also has large windows, which bring in loads of natural light and provides great views of the outdoors.
The all-wood bathroom is the quintessential cottage washroom; fitted with a vintage bathtub and all.
The first two bedrooms are equipped with double beds and the top floor bedroom has a king-sized bed.
Considering the chalet is located on a private island, you can only access the Airbnb by boat (rowboat or canoe), which is included in your stay. Luckily, getting to the Airbnb won't be too much of a trek considering it is only 120 feet away from the arrival side of the lake.
So, who's ready to become one with nature?
Private Island Airbnb 1 Hour From Montreal
Price: $224 per night
Address: Chertsey, Quebec