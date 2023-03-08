5 Cheap Airbnbs Near Montreal For An Easy Romantic Escape
Escape the city without spending a fortune. 💑
Gosh, this winter is dragging on. Luckily, you can count on your bae to keep you warm and listen to your complaints about the weather. Perhaps you could show a little appreciation to your favourite person with an easy, romantic Airbnb getaway near Montreal.
No need to spend hundreds of dollars or drive miles away for a memorable experience. Here are five Airbnbs $80 per night or under and less than two hours from Montreal:
The Oasis
An Airbnb cottage in the woods.
Cost: $80 per night
Where: Brownsburg, QC
Distance from Montreal: One hour and 30 minutes
Why You Should Go: This small cottage in the forest is a good option if you'd like to go on hikes with your partner. The tiny house has a fridge, a small oven and a coffeemaker. You'll need to go to the guest house to access the internet.
The Newly-Renovated Basement
The interior of a basement Airbnb in Quebec.
Cost: $60 per night
Where: Marieville, QC
Distance from Montreal: 40 minutes
Why You Should Go: This soundproofed rental unit was entirely renovated in 2022. The location is ideal if you want to explore small towns such as Bromont or Chambly.
The 'Cozy Cocoon'
The interior of an Airbnb in Quebec.
Cost: $59 per night
Where: Laval, QC
Distance from Montreal: 45 minutes
Why You Should Go: Located just off Montreal Island, this modern apartment inside the half-basement of a house offers waterfront views. You can use the outdoor fireplace or enjoy some peace and quiet on the covered terrasse.
The Lakeside Apartment
A view of a frozen lake and lakeside chalet from an Airbnb in Shawinigan, Quebec. Right: The interior of an Airbnb in Shawinigan, Quebec.
Cost: $65 per night
Where: Shawinigan, QC
Distance from Montreal: Two hours
Why You Should Go: You and your other half will be staying at a large condo next to a huge lake. In winter, you can try snowshoeing and finish the day by cozying up in the chalet by the water.
Airbnb with a firepit
A snow-covered fire pit of an Airbnb in Saint-Côme, Quebec.
Cost: $59 per night
Where: Saint-Côme, QC
Distance from Montreal: Two hours
Why You Should Go: This cheap studio includes a kitchen, a queen size bed and a smart TV with Netflix and Amazon Prime. You'll also have access to an indoor hot tub. The Airbnb is located near the Parc Régional de la Chute-à-Bull and a ski resort.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.