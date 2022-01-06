Trending Topics

This Quebec Private Island Is For Sale If You're Ready To Give Up On Civilization (PHOTOS)

For just $1.5 million.

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby's

If you've ever thought to yourself: "I could really go for a glass of wine and my own private island right now," good news.

A luxurious house located in Saint-Hippolyte, Quebec is up for sale at $1,500,000, and it's the only residence on a private island in Lake Echo — so you can be reclusive in style.

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby’s

Originally built in 1947, the main house only has seven rooms, including two bedrooms, one bathroom and a powder room, so it's far from palatial, but it still packs a lot of splendour into a relatively small space.

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby’s

There's a stone fireplace, a ritzy-looking washroom, and an assortment of other perks, such as hardwood floors, high ceilings and an amazing view.

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby’s

The 63,453 square foot island comes with plenty of waterfront, a lovely garden, a forest and an attractive dock.

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby’s

Plus, if you like lots of private outdoor space, owning your own landmass means your neighbours are far across the water.

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby’s

According to the listing, this property offers "a unique lifestyle! Where the words tranquility, charming & soothing take on all their meaning."

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby’s

"This completely renovated property offers more than just a place to live," it continues.

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby’s

It comes with five parking spaces on the mainland with "good access to freeways and major arteries," from where you'll need to take a boat.

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby’s

And of course, living on an island won't always be smooth sailing. Everything from disposing of trash to doing renovations will be more complicated.

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby’s

Nothing is within walking distance. The freeze-up and break-up of the lake is sure to affect land access, and it's harder to order takeout, so you'll need self-sufficiency and boating skills.

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby’s

But if it's peace and quiet you're after, there are "very few sources of noise nearby, if any," according to the listing.

Private Island Home On Lake Echo

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby’s

Price: $1,500,000

Address: 10, Île G Lac des 14 Îles, Saint-Hippolyte, QC

Description: A two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home on a private island in the Laurentides region.

View here

