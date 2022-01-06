This Quebec Private Island Is For Sale If You're Ready To Give Up On Civilization (PHOTOS)
For just $1.5 million.
If you've ever thought to yourself: "I could really go for a glass of wine and my own private island right now," good news.
A luxurious house located in Saint-Hippolyte, Quebec is up for sale at $1,500,000, and it's the only residence on a private island in Lake Echo — so you can be reclusive in style.
Originally built in 1947, the main house only has seven rooms, including two bedrooms, one bathroom and a powder room, so it's far from palatial, but it still packs a lot of splendour into a relatively small space.
There's a stone fireplace, a ritzy-looking washroom, and an assortment of other perks, such as hardwood floors, high ceilings and an amazing view.
The 63,453 square foot island comes with plenty of waterfront, a lovely garden, a forest and an attractive dock.
Plus, if you like lots of private outdoor space, owning your own landmass means your neighbours are far across the water.
According to the listing, this property offers "a unique lifestyle! Where the words tranquility, charming & soothing take on all their meaning."
"This completely renovated property offers more than just a place to live," it continues.
It comes with five parking spaces on the mainland with "good access to freeways and major arteries," from where you'll need to take a boat.
And of course, living on an island won't always be smooth sailing. Everything from disposing of trash to doing renovations will be more complicated.
Nothing is within walking distance. The freeze-up and break-up of the lake is sure to affect land access, and it's harder to order takeout, so you'll need self-sufficiency and boating skills.
But if it's peace and quiet you're after, there are "very few sources of noise nearby, if any," according to the listing.
Private Island Home On Lake Echo
Price: $1,500,000
Address: 10, Île G Lac des 14 Îles, Saint-Hippolyte, QC
Description: A two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home on a private island in the Laurentides region.