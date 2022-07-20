Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A Major Crash On A Montreal South Shore Highway Left 2 Dead, Including An 11-Year-Old

At least 10 people were sent to the hospital.

Sûreté du Québec vehicle.

Two people, an 11-year-old and a 42-year-old, are dead after a collision involving several vehicles on Highway 30 in Brossard on the Montreal South Shore. At least 10 were sent to the hospital, eight with non-life-threatening injuries and two, a 16-year-old and 52-year-old, in critical condition. Officials currently fear for their lives.

The collision occurred on the highway's eastbound section near the Grande Allée exit shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Catherine Bernard told Narcity Québec that preliminary information suggested a large truck was unable to stop as traffic slowed down in a construction zone. The truck driver was treated for shock at the hospital, among the eight people in non-critical condition.

Bernard said investigators and collision reconstruction experts arrived at the scene Tuesday night. As of Wednesday morning, Highway 30 was still closed between boulevard Grande Allée and chemin Chambly — a stretch of more than four kilometres — as road cleaning and towing efforts continued.

Investigators have ruled out alcohol as a cause of the collision.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

