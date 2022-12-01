YouTube Unveiled The Most Popular Videos In Canada In 2022
Have you seen all of them?
2022 was a year of spectacle and scandal. And Canadians couldn't get enough. The 2022 list of the most popular YouTube videos captures the moments of shock, sorrow and hilarity that dominated headlines and gripped the country's attention.
In the number one spot, unsurprisingly, is Guardian News' video of "the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb." It's followed by Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade's goodbye message to fans following his death in June.
The Super Bowl LVI Halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent rounds out the top three.
Also in the top 10, are YouTuber Dream's long-awaited face reveal (fourth), MrBeast's competition for a Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory recreation (sixth), The Try Guys' response to the scandal surrounding their member Ned Fulmer (seventh) and a Deadpool update from Ryan Reynolds (eighth).
Mark Rober's video entitled "Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback" (fifth), The Late Late Show segment "Tom Cruise Terrifies James in ‘Top Gun’ Fighter Jet!" (ninth) and Jaiden Animations video "Being Not Straight" (10th) complete the list.
As for songs, Disney's Encanto earworm "We Don't Talk About Bruno" topped YouTube's 2022 chart. Another notable entry was Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" (fifth), which saw an explosion in popularity decades after its initial release thanks to a feature in Netflix's Stranger Things.
The other entries were, in descending order of views: "Enemy" by Imagine Dragons and J.I.D (second), "Surface Pressure" by Jessica Darrow (third), "As It Was" by Harry Styles (fourth), "Peru" by Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran (sixth), "About Damn Time" by Lizzo (seventh), "MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT" by Elley Duhé (eighth), "Levels" by Sidhu Moose Wala (ninth) and "Bam Bam" by Camila Cabello (10th).