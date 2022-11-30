These Are All The Netflix Canada Shows Cancelled (So Far) In 2022
Are any of your favourites (or secret guilty pleasures) on the list?
Netflix Canada introduced an all-new basic plan with ads for only $5.99 not long before it dropped a promising list of December releases— giving you all the more reason to binge-watch Christmas movies and new series this holiday season. But perhaps you should check this list of cancelled shows first before getting disappointed.
Whether it's due to low viewership or other mysterious reasons that are rarely shared publicly, the streaming platform has a tendency to cancel a handful of popular content every year.
Here are all the shows cancelled on Netflix Canada in 2022 so far:
Gentefield
Cancelled in January 2022 after two seasons.
Three cousins attempt to save their grandfather’s taco shop as rampant gentrification is taking over Los Angeles.
Cooking With Paris
Cancelled in January 2022 after 1 season.
The cooking show featuring the famous heiress and other celebrity guests was short-lived.
Another Life
Cancelled in February 2022 after two seasons.
Katee Sackhoff starred as the protagonist in this sci-fi series. A team of astronauts embarks on a dangerous interstellar journey to investigate the origins of a massive alien artifact that landed on Earth.
The Baby-Sitters Club
Cancelled in March 2022 after two seasons.
Based on the series of novels by Ann M. Martin, this teen-focused series follows the daily lives of five best friends who babysit in the small town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.
Archive 81
Cancelled in March 2022 after one season.
Dan is hired to restore damaged videotapes. The archivist discovers a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.
On The Verge
Cancelled in April 2022 after one season
The story focuses on four different women going through a midlife crisis, including love, family and work issues.
Pretty Smart
Cancelled in April 2022 after one season.
A clever girl is forced to move in with her sister and three other roommates.
Raising Dion
Cancelled in April 2022 after two seasons
A widowed single mom investigates her husband's death while raising her superhero son.
Q-Force
Cancelled in May 2022 after one season.
A group of queer superspies fights evil in West Hollywood.
The Midnight Gospel
Cancelled June 2022 after one season.
The adult animated series follows Clancy, a space caster (podcaster working from space) exploring universes and existential questions about life and death.
First Kill
Cancelled in August 2022 after one season.
One's a vampire, and the other's a vampire hunter. They are both ready to make their first kill, until they fall in love.
Resident Evil
Cancelled in August 2022 after one season.
Jade Wesker struggles to survive in an apocalyptic world full of dangerous infected creatures.
Fate: The Winx Saga
Cancelled in November 2022 after two seasons.
Based on the iconic Nickelodeon animated series created by Iginio Straffi, this popular series follows the stories of new students at a school for fairies.
Partner Track
Cancelled November 2022 after one season
Ingrid Yun tried to make partner at an elite NYC law firm while balancing romance, friends and family.
The Imperfects
Cancelled in November 2022 after one season
Three young adults who underwent genetic experiments start to have weird powers.