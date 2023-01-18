Zellers Is Officially Returning To Canada In 2023 & Here Are The Quebec Store Locations
A total of 25 new locations are opening across Canada.
Get ready for a rush of nostalgia as Zellers makes its official return to Canada in 2023. In a January 18 press release, Hudson's Bay Company announced that the Zellers experience will be taking place within The Bay stores starting this spring.
"The beloved Canadian brand is thrilled to announce the planned locations for its first 25 Zellers store experiences within Hudson's Bay," the statement reads.
The Zellers experience within Hudson's Bay will be between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, depending on the store — with a total of five right here in Quebec.
The locations in which Quebecers can fully immerse themselves in the Zellers experience are currently Place Rosemère, Galeries d'Anjou in Montreal, Carrefour de l'Estrie in Sherbrooke, Les Promenades Gatineau and Les Galeries de la Capitale in Quebec City.
Zellers will also be opening four locations across British Columbia, three in Alberta, one in Saskatchewan, one in Manitoba, nine in Ontario and two in Nova Scotia.
"Customers will be greeted with a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets, housed within Zellers' signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey."
In addition to the Zellers in-person experience, customers will also be able to shop online at the first-ever Zellers.ca e-commerce site.
Although no news has dropped regarding the return of the Zellers diner and iconic Zeddy bear ride, we can't imagine Hudson's Bay Company leaving out such an integral part of the shopping experience.
So, who's ready for Zellers?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.