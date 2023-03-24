Zellers Just Launched Its Online Store — Here Are The 7 Best Deals

Zellers

Zellers fans awaiting the return of the retro discount store, but who may not live near a brick-and-mortar location, can now shop online — and some of the top deals are giving Dollarama, Amazon and IKEA a run for their money.

You can fill up your online cart at both Zellers.ca and TheBay.com and only have to check out once. The site also delivers Canada-wide and will be updated daily, according to Zellers. Here are some of the stand-out deals so far:

50-Piece Utensil Set

Courtesy of Zellers.

Price: $39

You can stock your kitchen in one fell swoop with this set that's a cut above the rest. Everything is dishwasher-safe, from the soup ladle and ice cream scoop to the 18 knives and their wooden holder.

Details

10-Inch Tabletop Selfie Ring Light

Courtesy of Zellers.

Price: $20

This ring light puts selfies in the spotlight and will make your eyes sparkle. This portable LED design has 360-degree rotation and three modes: warm white, natural and cold white, plus it's about a dollar cheaper than similar eight-inch models on Amazon.

Details

Candles

Courtesy of Zellers.

Price: $1.50

Wax poetic with this sweet deal on a scented paraffin candle. If you prefer soy, however, these wood wick blends ($12) may be more your style. Zellers' aromatherapy selection is a breath of fresh air with essential oils at $5 — and reed diffusers starting at $4.

Details

Mushroom Cat Scratch

Courtesy of Zellers.

Price: $49

This cute mew-shroom-shaped scratching post is feline-safe and made of particleboard, polyester and cotton. It's part of Zellers' playful pet-friendly collection, spanning everything from lobster dog toys ($12) and UFO treat dispensers ($10) to turtle slow feeders ($10), sparkly leads ($8), and more.

Details

12-Piece Stoneware Dinner Set

Courtesy of Zellers.

Price: $39

This sage green stoneware, also available in blush pink, is more durable than a ceramic set and comes with four bowls, and two sizes of matching plates so you can set the table for success. Plus, it's dishwasher and microwave safe.

Details

Bookshelf

Courtesy of Zellers.

Price: $99

This six-shelf unit is a Zellers exclusive item. It's made of particle board, like your standard IKEA Kallax, but $30 cheaper. It's also mix-and-match with a bunch of oak-coloured furniture options in the same mid-century modern style.

Details

Portable Table Tennis Set

Courtesy of Zellers.

Price: $20

This portable table tennis set has a retractable net and an easy-to-fold design so you can bring it to any Montreal park with concrete tables. It comes with two paddles and three balls, giving you everything you need to serve up some serious fun this summer. For those who prefer volleyball or badminton, there's a $35 set for you.

Details

