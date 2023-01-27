Jewelry Disruptor Mejuri Is Coming To Montreal With Giveaways On Opening Weekend
St-Viateur bagels, Café Olympico coffee, and more! 🥯☕
Canadian jewelry chain Mejuri is opening a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Montreal. The retailer, known for offering affordable bling in eye-catching designs, along with personalized service, is celebrating the occasion with in-store giveaways from January 28 to 29.
Mejuri's style bar with signature arched mirrors and neutral tones.Courtesy of Mejuri.
Items in the store are grouped by type, so there's a wall of necklaces with everything from timeless pearl strands to statement charm pendants and a counter full of stylish hoops, studs, rings and body jewelry made of silver or 14k gold. Some pieces feature diamonds and gems — all ethically sourced.
Mejuri's Montreal location marks its fifth in Canada and its eighteenth store globally.
An necklace and earring display.Courtesy of Mejuri.
"We always hold Canada near and dear to our hearts and see it as the incredible base where our brand began," said Mejuri CEO Noura Sakkijha, who co-founded the store in 2015 to empower women to buy jewelry for themselves.
"Quebec is an incredibly important market for us, not just for locals, but tourists as well. We wanted to be sure to respond to demand and offer an in-person location for customers in Montreal," she said.
The store's piercing studio.Courtesy of Mejuri.
Customers who visit the store on opening weekend will be treated to a personal stylist in the curated space filled with arched mirrors and neutral tones.
Shoppers can also enjoy free refreshments, like complimentary bagels from St-Viateur and beverages from Café Olimpico, and live music by DJ Kelly. Purchases come with a free tote bag (while quantities last).
Now you no longer have to jump through hoops online to get your hands on some Mejuri swag.
Mejuri Montreal
A seating area in the store.
Courtesy of Mejuri.
Where: 1410, rue Peel
When: Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.