Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
netflix canada

14 Netflix Canada Christmas Movies That Will Make You Feel Extra Festive This Holiday Season

Get your holiday onesies and popcorn ready to go! 🍿

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Love Hard (2021), Right: Falling For Christmas (2022).

Love Hard (2021), Right: Falling For Christmas (2022).

Netflix Canada
True

If you're looking to feel a little extra festive this holiday season, Netflix Canada has loads of Christmas classics to binge-watch. Whether you're in the mood to laugh, cry (or both) or have your heartstrings pulled at, Netflix has totally got you covered with a list of joyous flicks.

You can enjoy a slew of newer releases includingFalling For Christmas, Love Hard and Last Christmas, and a few blasts from the past such as Deck The Halls starring Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito.

There's a lil something for everyone.

Here are 14 of some must-watch Netflix films worth adding to your holiday movie bucket list:

Last Christmas


Falling For Christmas

Love Hard

A Bad Moms Christmas

Deck The Halls

Holidate

The Christmas Chronicles

Single All The Way

Almost Christmas

A Castle For Christmas

Let It Snow

Holiday Rush

The Holiday Calendar

A Boy Called Christmas

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Associate Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...