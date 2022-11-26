14 Netflix Canada Christmas Movies That Will Make You Feel Extra Festive This Holiday Season
Get your holiday onesies and popcorn ready to go! 🍿
If you're looking to feel a little extra festive this holiday season, Netflix Canada has loads of Christmas classics to binge-watch. Whether you're in the mood to laugh, cry (or both) or have your heartstrings pulled at, Netflix has totally got you covered with a list of joyous flicks.
You can enjoy a slew of newer releases includingFalling For Christmas, Love Hard and Last Christmas, and a few blasts from the past such as Deck The Halls starring Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito.
There's a lil something for everyone.
Here are 14 of some must-watch Netflix films worth adding to your holiday movie bucket list: